cgreenwood

Mid 40s, successful career in Science/Health, Bachelors and Post Graduate qualifications in the same, dependant family and main bread winner.

I have always realised that I followed the wrong career pathway, but have always done the sensible thing. IT/computing wasn't widely considered a viable career pathway (at least not a stable one) when I chose my undergraduate degree so despite my interest and passion being for all things IT related, I chose a different path. I have not done badly since, but have regretted that choice ever since. If I don't make a change now, not likely to ever.

So, I'm looking for:

Post Graduate

Extramural or minimal on campus time (I am not located in a main centre)

Something in software development or data analytics or similar

Non IT specific entry requirements (although I do have several IT related papers under my belt, such as Health informatics)

Something that could be a possible first step to an ultimate career change.

Have looked at:

Postgraduate Certificate in Information Technology | Auckland ICT Graduate School

Graduate Diploma in Information Technology [Level 7] | EIT Hawke's Bay and Tairāwhiti

But really have no idea about what are well recognised courses and schools in the industry, or where to start really. Any help appreciated, please don't be too harsh on me.