frankv: I agree on the first 2, but the retraining staff as call centre operators isn't going to work well. Firstly, a call centre demands different skills and knowledge than a (say) IT technician or salesperson or whatever. Secondly, it assumes that your other staff have nothing better to do than answer calls in times of "higher than expected load". Thirdly, if your tier 2 support people are busy handling tier 1 calls, they aren't available to solve tier 2 problems. Fourthly, adding people to a problem typically doesn't speed up resolution of that problem. e.g. At the beginning of covid lockdown, when staff were moving out of the office and setting up at home, the IT manager called all hands to the pump on the support line. As a qualified and skilled IT (not call centre) person who could and did set up his own PC and network and so on, I jumped in. The first call I answered related to a particular piece of business software that I wasn't familiar with, I didn't have any idea of an escalation process, so I had to put the caller back in the queue. The second and third calls related to authentication keys that I didn't have access to, so same outcome. I didn't bother taking any more calls. I did develop a lot of respect for the service desk people though.

I respectfully submit that you may be missing the target a little. The example you cite does probably apply to more technical and specialised services, but many call centres field calls of a much more general nature. My counter-example would be a recent attempt to get through to Contact Energy regarding a dispute over having my meter read. I got the usual 'exceptionally busy' BS and was put on hold. After a half-hour or so I got fed up having my time wasted by a company that is taking my money and submitted an official complaint about them, which really shook things loose!

The point is that many, maybe most, calls initially just require a switchboard operator to plug the cable into the right jack. The customer experience is greatly enhanced by the ability to immediately be received by an actual human being. This is the goodwill part. It has to do with psychology, not efficiency.