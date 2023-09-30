SirHumphreyAppleby

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Reasonable mark-up on contractor supplied goods (Electrical work)
#309224 30-Sep-2023 07:21
I am just reviewing a couple of invoices for electrical work that was carried out as part of a much larger project and it appears the mark-up on supplied parts is very high.

 

What would you consider to be a reasonable margin? I would be interested in hearing from both consumers and those of you in the electrical field.

 

The Consumer Guarantees Act requires that materials be supplied at a reasonable cost. A quick search online indicates common TPS cable (nothing special that would need to be ordered) has a markup in the region of 70% for one product and the per-meter price is above retail (Bunnings) for another. To be clear, these are the same products - same brand, quantity and part numbers as appear on the invoice.

 

The most egregious example I have found so far is the price for a PDL GPO (single). They have charged more than double what I would pay for the same product.

 

This particular job is a long way from home, so we couldn't use the usual electricans I deal with (they won't travel that far), but none of them have ever marked up a power point by anything like $20.

  #3136747 30-Sep-2023 07:45
What were the Ts & Cs on your purchase order?

If it’s not a quoted job on their Ts & Cs they can charge whatever they like, within reason. If they say our policy is we charge trade price unless otherwise quoted then you can’t argue.

Given the sh1tshow that is “trade” pricing at electrical merchants you really need a cost plus agreement to make it competitive.

 
 
 
 

  #3136750 30-Sep-2023 07:54
A standard single power point (PDL691) list price is $31.90 before gst, (From JA Russell) the contractor buy price may be significantly cheaper depending on the buying power they have with the suppliers.

 

from my experience a 30% markup on the buy price is standard, taking this into account it is still way cheaper than the standard list price.

 

 

 

 

 

 

  #3136751 30-Sep-2023 08:33
gregmcc:

 

from my experience a 30% markup on the buy price is standard, taking this into account it is still way cheaper than the standard list price.

 

 

I agree, 30% is much more reasonable. If I needed some obscure product that wasn't routinely stocked in the back of the van, I'd have no issue paying a small premium for it, particularly if they had to buy in bulk (e.g. 100m cable when I only need 60m).

 

I normally supply PDL 600 sockets and switches, this time being no exception. I looked up another recent job, where it appears we came up short by one double power point (PDL 692)... I was charged $23.62 by the electrician versus $18.24 I paid for the rest, almost spot on the 30% margin you indicate is standard.

