SirHumphreyAppleby

I am just reviewing a couple of invoices for electrical work that was carried out as part of a much larger project and it appears the mark-up on supplied parts is very high.

What would you consider to be a reasonable margin? I would be interested in hearing from both consumers and those of you in the electrical field.

The Consumer Guarantees Act requires that materials be supplied at a reasonable cost. A quick search online indicates common TPS cable (nothing special that would need to be ordered) has a markup in the region of 70% for one product and the per-meter price is above retail (Bunnings) for another. To be clear, these are the same products - same brand, quantity and part numbers as appear on the invoice.

The most egregious example I have found so far is the price for a PDL GPO (single). They have charged more than double what I would pay for the same product.

This particular job is a long way from home, so we couldn't use the usual electricans I deal with (they won't travel that far), but none of them have ever marked up a power point by anything like $20.