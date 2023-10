It's expensive and hard to force websites to shut down, especially when they're overseas from a) the people complaining, and b) the customers.

In addition, not all places have the same trademark laws (which would likely be the only legal grounds). You may not be able to 'take down' the website, just file a court case and eventually claim cash damages. Being able to simply state "X is illegal, therefore it should be taken down" mostly just applies to copyright; everything else requires an actual order from a judge.

I'm not sure of the likelihood of interception at customs. Higher quantities are more subject to inspection. A watch isn't going to show up as biological/chemical, which is what most of the scanning is looking for. So the only likely route is if the transaction itself was flagged first.