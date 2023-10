Do we have any Nelson/Tasman based Geeks?

My wife and I were down there this week on a short break which was also a bit of a recognisance trip as we're planning to relocate mid next year. We love the area and everything that it has to offer but it would be great to have some local knowledge to bounce ideas off of. If anyone puts their hand up, happy to take it to private messages or keep it public which could be helpful for anyone else that might want to follow suit.