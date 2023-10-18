Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicThe 'NZ Customs Hold Area'
rb99

2924 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#309428 18-Oct-2023 12:03
Send private message quote this post

I ordered two HDDs from Amazon US and they've got here but are now stuck on the above. I ordered them in one order, quantity two but were apparently sent separately. They probably add up to NZ$1000 plus. Could this be an over the limit thing, or just a delay. I did pay gst with Amazon, as is normal. I phoned Aramex separately about each parcel, one mentioned might be over the $1000 bit, one mentioned they might just be taking a bit of time to releasing them. Any thoughts - panic, relax, contact customs, don't be so impatient...




“The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness.” -John Kenneth Galbraith

 

rb99

Create new topic
hotsupes
150 posts

Master Geek


  #3148754 18-Oct-2023 12:09
Send private message quote this post

I wouldn't worry yet, have you got a "customs client code" number already? If so, Aramex should be requesting that from you and helping process the order. Otherwise you may need to submit the form yourself to the customs team.

 
 
 
 

Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud (affiliate link).
rb99

2924 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3148757 18-Oct-2023 12:19
Send private message quote this post

Thanks. Yes, got a number already but no one has requested it. I think I've seen similar before with another parcel and after a bit of time it arrived with nothing said further. So yes I'm trying to relax (but failing...)

 

I think Aramex have the old overseas call centre now, so its difficult to understand what they say. Not that I'm criticising their multilingualism, which is more than I can manage, just the concept...




“The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness.” -John Kenneth Galbraith

 

rb99

nztim
2758 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3148775 18-Oct-2023 12:50
Send private message quote this post

When ordering off EBAY I give them my client code, nothing gets stopped as I pay GST and Duties on checkout with EBAY




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



hotsupes
150 posts

Master Geek


  #3148776 18-Oct-2023 12:53
Send private message quote this post

Aramex's tracking system is a bit unreliable IMO, I've seen stuff sitting in that "customs clearance" status for days, only to have it suddenly show up. Hope it shows up soon!

Qazzy03
176 posts

Master Geek


  #3148782 18-Oct-2023 13:06
Send private message quote this post

Had this happen with my steam deck and a 4k monitor from Aussie.

 

They held the steam deck until the next Monday just because that was their process. Seem to hold items until then. Had already paid gst and import charges via Youshop.

 

4k monitor took a lot longer because of water damage and they had the packages drying out it seems. 

 

 

 

Basically it's a waiting game, should be sweet as.

rb99

2924 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3148793 18-Oct-2023 13:28
Send private message quote this post

Thanks everyone. Yes, am hoping patience pays off. Mainly bit concerned as, as mentioned, if they connected the two parcels together, they might be thinking I'm deliberately splitting up an order to avoid tax, though I can do screenshots to show I didn't.

 

Anyway, been waiting for movies from Rarewaves since 4th August, so this is nothing (the movies are somewhat cheaper though...)




“The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness.” -John Kenneth Galbraith

 

rb99

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Google Fitbit Charge 6 Now Available for Pre-Order in New Zealand
Posted 17-Oct-2023 17:39

Belkin Introduces New Thunderbolt 4 Range
Posted 17-Oct-2023 17:32

GoPro Hero12 Black Review
Posted 17-Oct-2023 15:56

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 Upgraded With New Design
Posted 5-Oct-2023 13:06

Logitech Answers to Hybrid Work Survey With Launch of Casa Pop-up Desk
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:47

Samsung Introduces Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:29

Norton Launches Secure Browser for Windows PC and Mac
Posted 22-Sep-2023 11:25

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Most Common Online Scams in 2023
Posted 21-Sep-2023 17:28

ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 OMNI Launches in New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:44

Microsoft Brings AI Productivity Tools to New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:39

Nanogirl Live Science Show is Back
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:36

Ring Introduces Stick up Cam Pro
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:30

Amazon launches new Echo and Fire TV upgrades to New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:20

Dyson Introduces Dyson Solarcycle Morph Desk Light
Posted 21-Sep-2023 00:01

Logitech G Takes Esports Performance to New Levels With New Pro Series Gear
Posted 15-Sep-2023 15:31








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







MyHeritage






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 