I ordered two HDDs from Amazon US and they've got here but are now stuck on the above. I ordered them in one order, quantity two but were apparently sent separately. They probably add up to NZ$1000 plus. Could this be an over the limit thing, or just a delay. I did pay gst with Amazon, as is normal. I phoned Aramex separately about each parcel, one mentioned might be over the $1000 bit, one mentioned they might just be taking a bit of time to releasing them. Any thoughts - panic, relax, contact customs, don't be so impatient...