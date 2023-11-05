kingdragonfly

I have some thoughts on this :) I am in a unique position, being both a Certified Handler for Class 1 substances (including 1.4G which applies to retail fireworks) and volunteer with a conservation organisation.

I question the validity of the survey. In 2019 Auckland Council sought feedback on a propsed ban of retail fireworks. In that survey, 89% of respondents are said to have supported a ban. The survey solicited feedback via social media and attracted a large number of low quality submissions from people intent on a ban. The majority of these submissions were nothing more than brief assertions, completely devoid of fact, coming from a position of bias. Demographic data in the report confirms this sample is not representative of New Zealand society as a whole.

There were 7,997* submissions, 7,041 of which were said to be in support of the Council’s proposed ban. Of the submissions, 60% cited concerns around safety (including animal welfare), 31% cited noise concerns and 24% were concerned about stockpiling fireworks for use throughout the year.

There is significant overlap between animal walfare concerns and noise, with quotes from submissions putting these concerns in both categories. The issue with stockpiling is, again, mostly driven by concerns around noise. An overall reduction in noise is possible without resorting to an outright ban.

The current regulations limit the pyrotechnics substance in consumer fireworks to 40g and impose a 90dB noise level at 15m. These is low by international standards. In the UK, the permitted noise level is 120dB at 15m, while in the US pyrotechnic composition is limited to 500g – twelve and a half times the New Zealand limit.

Since the ban on skyrockets, we have seen an increase in the availability of ‘candle’ products. These meet a demand for vertical flight and elevated effects that skyrockets used to provide. By limiting the powder composition however, the laws of physics dictate that more energetic compositions must be used. More energetic compositions will produce more noise.

I do not consider further reducing the noise limit in New Zealand to be practical. I am in favour of increasing the limits on pyrotechnic substances available in consumer products, although any change to the limits should be carefully considered to avoid wholesale increases in the use of high energy compositions and therefore noise and potential risk. Increasing the limits would help shift products from candles to cakes which are inherently stable, not relying on the user to properly support them, and are not shaped in a way which encourages hand holding.

The easiest way how to achieve lower overall sound levels is actually very simple – remove the existing restrictions on flying fireworks such as sky rockets, buzzy bees and similar products. These items provide the effects consumers are looking for, but more importantly, their function requires the use of low energy compositions which are inherently less noisy.

Unlike the pre-ban days, we now have a robust certification process in place to ensure products are of a suitable standard for sale, with each batch tested to a minimum 95% compliance (in practice, closer to 99.5% as there are multiple criteria). Section 11(1) of the Hazardous Substances (Fireworks) Regulations 2001 already includes requirements for establishing product safety and will continue to ensure products sold in New Zealand remain as safe as practically possible.

While I am generally in favour of allowing previously prohibited fireworks to be sold again through retail channels, I am not recommending crackers (Double Happys for example) be made available on animal welfare grounds. While these are not particularly loud, misuse was an issue.

* There are inconsistencies in numbers within the Council’s own report.