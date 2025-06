Has anyone else noticed that the BPme app (Android) seems to have stopped working today? Just sits on a spinning wheel and eventually gets a "Cannot Connect to Server" message.

Both my phone and my wife's; on mobile data (clearly, we're in a car at a service station!); two different telco's (2Degrees for me; and either Skinny or Voda - wife has dual sim and I'm not sure which one the data connection was on!)