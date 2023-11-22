Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicMightyApe Black Friday Treasure Hunt 2023
CYaBro

4554 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

#310790 22-Nov-2023 14:09
Send private message

Don't recall them doing one of these in the past but similar to the annual Easter Egg hunt.

 

Our Black Friday Treasure Hunt Is On! at Mighty Ape NZ

 

Found them all within 10 mins, pretty easy this time.




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

Create new topic
Vegabear
7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3162427 22-Nov-2023 14:53
Send private message

I'm stuck on Cruise, Fairy Type, Wildest Dreams and Aloy

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Hatch (affiliate link).
michaelmurfy
meow
13212 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3162428 22-Nov-2023 14:55
Send private message

Just a reminder don't post answers here. Not even under the Spoiler tag.

 

 

 

 

[Click to see spoiler(s)] Here are all the answers

 


You just lost the game...

 

 

 

I got them all in less than 10mins. Pretty easy. A tip - think about popular products or people over this year.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

kiwifidget
"Cookie"
3355 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3162551 22-Nov-2023 18:02
Send private message

I'm down to just Collectibles to go, and I've got no idea what the remaining clue means, so I'm just randomly clicking on things in that category.

 

There is some very weird stuff in there.




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!



Vegabear
7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3162665 23-Nov-2023 08:52
Send private message

I am stuck on the yellow one only now - Fairy Type. Anyone got a clue on what category it is in, please? 😀

RunningMan
8899 posts

Uber Geek


  #3162689 23-Nov-2023 09:20
Send private message

@Vegabear they list all the categories - it will be the only catagory you haven't got one in yet if you have all the rest.

evnafets
536 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3162735 23-Nov-2023 10:15
Send private message

I struggled with the Music Category.

I finally found the right album, but then had to search through all the various formats (CD, Vinyl etc etc) to actually get the treasure chest. 

 

@Vegabear if you're still stuck on Yellow, google the term "Fairy Type"  It should give you a hint of what you're looking for...

 

 

Vegabear
7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3162767 23-Nov-2023 11:43
Send private message

Haha. Yes i did that... but I am still looking 🤔



Vegabear
7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3162900 23-Nov-2023 16:22
Send private message

Process of elimination - I found it 😆. So found them all now!

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright