Don't recall them doing one of these in the past but similar to the annual Easter Egg hunt.
Our Black Friday Treasure Hunt Is On! at Mighty Ape NZ
Found them all within 10 mins, pretty easy this time.
I'm stuck on Cruise, Fairy Type, Wildest Dreams and Aloy
Just a reminder don't post answers here. Not even under the Spoiler tag.
I got them all in less than 10mins. Pretty easy. A tip - think about popular products or people over this year.
I'm down to just Collectibles to go, and I've got no idea what the remaining clue means, so I'm just randomly clicking on things in that category.
There is some very weird stuff in there.
Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!
I am stuck on the yellow one only now - Fairy Type. Anyone got a clue on what category it is in, please? 😀
I struggled with the Music Category.
I finally found the right album, but then had to search through all the various formats (CD, Vinyl etc etc) to actually get the treasure chest.
@Vegabear if you're still stuck on Yellow, google the term "Fairy Type" It should give you a hint of what you're looking for...
Haha. Yes i did that... but I am still looking 🤔
Process of elimination - I found it 😆. So found them all now!