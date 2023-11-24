Last time driving to 277 it was a normal Saturday or Sunday. It was easily 30 minutes waiting to get out of there. I could see no specific reason. It definitely wasn't any traffic on Broadway that day. It looked like people were taking their time at the parking barrier at the bottom of the single exit. I really have no idea. Other than that I did enjoy it. Anyway I swore never to go back and that was before covid : ).



The current problems don't surprise me. Same for Sylvia park. And Westfield at St Lukes was an obvious problem before the extension was opened.



Some of those places need to pay for their own dedicated motorway on-ramp and off-ramp before they're even built. Northwest almost has exactly that and the main exit route for the area is already clogged during the weekend. Nothing like 277 it has to be said.