"participants' names that will be stenciled onto microchips"

Some time later, on Jupiter:

Alien1: Look at the size spacecraft these tiny people built.

Alien2: Or maybe they stole it from the guys who sent the gold record a while ago. Same planet, right?

Alien1: Yeah. But why didn't they just send their messages by radio?

Alien2: Very strange. Let's get some nano-probes and go investigate.