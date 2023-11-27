Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
sir1963

Uber Geek
#310860 27-Nov-2023 12:11
https://europa.nasa.gov/message-in-a-bottle/sign-on/

networkn
Networkn
Uber Geek
  #3164413 27-Nov-2023 12:45
I'm not keen to be on the the list of people the Aliens, woken by the arrival of said messages, probe first.

 

 



sir1963

Uber Geek
  #3164418 27-Nov-2023 12:47
That would be Uranus not Jupiter...

networkn
Networkn
Uber Geek
  #3164446 27-Nov-2023 14:26
That's what they might probe, not from whence they have originated from. We aren't sending our names to Uranus :) 

 

 



Rikkitic
Awrrr
Uber Geek
  #3164453 27-Nov-2023 14:53
Maybe not yours. You can't speak for others.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

sir1963

Uber Geek
  #3164454 27-Nov-2023 14:55
Maybe they will be looking for an Asteroid ?

frankv
Uber Geek
  #3165070 28-Nov-2023 12:27
"participants' names that will be stenciled onto microchips"

 

Some time later, on Jupiter:

 

Alien1: Look at the size spacecraft these tiny people built.

 

Alien2: Or maybe they stole it from the guys who sent the gold record a while ago. Same planet, right?

 

Alien1: Yeah. But why didn't they just send their messages by radio?

 

Alien2: Very strange. Let's get some nano-probes and go investigate.

 

 

Handsomedan
Uber Geek
  #3165075 28-Nov-2023 12:34
Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

