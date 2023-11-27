I'm not keen to be on the the list of people the Aliens, woken by the arrival of said messages, probe first.
I'm not keen to be on the the list of people the Aliens, woken by the arrival of said messages, probe first.
That would be Uranus not Jupiter...
That's what they might probe, not from whence they have originated from. We aren't sending our names to Uranus :)
Maybe not yours. You can't speak for others.
Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos
Maybe they will be looking for an Asteroid ?
"participants' names that will be stenciled onto microchips"
Some time later, on Jupiter:
Alien1: Look at the size spacecraft these tiny people built.
Alien2: Or maybe they stole it from the guys who sent the gold record a while ago. Same planet, right?
Alien1: Yeah. But why didn't they just send their messages by radio?
Alien2: Very strange. Let's get some nano-probes and go investigate.
Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...
Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale
*Gladly accepting donations...