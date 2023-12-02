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ForumsOff topicGoodbye, Stuff Quiz....
jamesrt

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#310944 2-Dec-2023 10:47
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After quite some time of daily competition amongst family & work colleagues, I guess the time has come to end my addiction and say "farewell" to the Stuff Quiz:

 

 

Yeah, Nah; I will not be logging in for that, k.thanks.bye.

 

 

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djtOtago
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  #3167094 2-Dec-2023 11:21
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Just click the cross and close the dialogue. It still takes you to the Quiz.



jamesrt

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  #3167143 2-Dec-2023 11:34
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djtOtago:

 

Just click the cross and close the dialogue. It still takes you to the Quiz.

 

 

Sure, it may now; but I'm sure the intent is that it will become mandatory....

lxsw20
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  #3167148 2-Dec-2023 11:47
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just make a fake login.....



Lias
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  #3167620 3-Dec-2023 17:29
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lxsw20:

 

just make a fake login.....

 

 

No.

 

 




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup. Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

lxsw20
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  #3167622 3-Dec-2023 17:35
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Zigg
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  #3167685 3-Dec-2023 18:57
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Lias:

lxsw20:


just make a fake login.....



No.


 



I use a throwaway address for all forums and misc sites I sign up for. Not surprising it gets hammered with spam.

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE. Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.

xpd

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  #3167797 4-Dec-2023 08:34
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I have a catchall on my domain, so sign in with anything...... yes, get some interesting spam etc but meh. At least I cant forget a login :D

 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

LinkTree

 

 

 

Lias
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  #3167810 4-Dec-2023 09:11
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I also have a wildcard catchall on my domain and use unique emails everywhere..

 

I just point blank refuse to be forced to create a login to do the quiz which for years hasn't required one and has no technical reason for needing one.




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup. Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

Linux
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  #3185356 23-Jan-2024 07:38
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Stuff Quiz making users sign in or create an account this morning

BlargHonk
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  #3185359 23-Jan-2024 08:08
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Linux:

 

Stuff Quiz making users sign in or create an account this morning

 

 

 

 

I just used uBlock Origin to zap the pop up and the black background and now I am Quizzing with no account

trig42
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  #3185360 23-Jan-2024 08:12
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Linux:

 

Stuff Quiz making users sign in or create an account this morning

 

 

And, it's buggy.

 

I have a Stuff account, I clicked sign in and signed in. It redirected me back to the quiz and asked me to sign in again.

 

Bye Stuff.

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Lego sets and other gifts (affiliate link).
idle
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  #3185441 23-Jan-2024 10:26

Same for me! Stuff them! No more Stuff Quiz! It has been difficult enough getting News since the Upgrade. 

Lias
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  #3185447 23-Jan-2024 10:46
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I've also abandoned their quiz, but FWIW you can skip the login with appropriate ad blocking. Not sure if it's the OOB Ublock Origin rules or all my custom rules to make their site look nice, but I don't get prompted.




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup. Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

caffynz
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  #3185454 23-Jan-2024 11:03
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I can get the quiz working, using UBlock Origin.

Linux
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  #3193800 11-Feb-2024 09:29
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Doing the Stuff quiz this morning and now it has ads thru it

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