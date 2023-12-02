After quite some time of daily competition amongst family & work colleagues, I guess the time has come to end my addiction and say "farewell" to the Stuff Quiz:
Yeah, Nah; I will not be logging in for that, k.thanks.bye.
Just click the cross and close the dialogue. It still takes you to the Quiz.
djtOtago:
Just click the cross and close the dialogue. It still takes you to the Quiz.
Sure, it may now; but I'm sure the intent is that it will become mandatory....
just make a fake login.....
lxsw20:
just make a fake login.....
No.
I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup. Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.
Lias:lxsw20:
just make a fake login.....
No.
I also have a wildcard catchall on my domain and use unique emails everywhere..
I just point blank refuse to be forced to create a login to do the quiz which for years hasn't required one and has no technical reason for needing one.
I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup. Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.
Stuff Quiz making users sign in or create an account this morning
Linux:
Stuff Quiz making users sign in or create an account this morning
I just used uBlock Origin to zap the pop up and the black background and now I am Quizzing with no account
Linux:
Stuff Quiz making users sign in or create an account this morning
And, it's buggy.
I have a Stuff account, I clicked sign in and signed in. It redirected me back to the quiz and asked me to sign in again.
Bye Stuff.
Same for me! Stuff them! No more Stuff Quiz! It has been difficult enough getting News since the Upgrade.
I've also abandoned their quiz, but FWIW you can skip the login with appropriate ad blocking. Not sure if it's the OOB Ublock Origin rules or all my custom rules to make their site look nice, but I don't get prompted.
I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup. Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.
I can get the quiz working, using UBlock Origin.
Doing the Stuff quiz this morning and now it has ads thru it
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