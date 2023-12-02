Hi - Anyone aware of current custom processing times?

I'm waiting on a parcel from the US (<$1000 NZD) thats been handled by Dai Post. Can't find much about them except for forum posts online eg geekzone post or reddit.

Its spent 3 weeks and counting in NZ as "customs clearance delay" on their tracking. They have no phone number, they replied to an online query with a one liner "item is pending customs clearance". I asked for an ETA a week ago with no reply.

Is this just a case of waiting it out?