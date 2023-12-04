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ForumsOff topicWhere to buy a real christmas tree in PN
Lizard1977

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#310971 4-Dec-2023 10:55
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Normally I buy a tree from Turflands in PN each christmas, but I see that they're no longer selling.  Does anyone in PN know where I can buy a real christmas tree this year?

 

 

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Kraven
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  #3168253 5-Dec-2023 09:51
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No experience with this as we've used the same artificial tree for 20+ years, however I have seen a company selling them by Memorial Park each year. A quick search and I found this:

 

https://realxmastrees.co.nz/sales-sites/

 

At Memorial Park each weekend in Dec. Also looks like you can pick your own from them at Sanson if that's not too far to go.



Kraven
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  #3168255 5-Dec-2023 09:53
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Also:

 

https://www.alpinetrees.co.nz/

 

Pick your own - they're out on Kairanga-Bunnythorpe Road so a lot closer.

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