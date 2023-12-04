Lizard1977

Normally I buy a tree from Turflands in PN each christmas, but I see that they're no longer selling. Does anyone in PN know where I can buy a real christmas tree this year?
No experience with this as we've used the same artificial tree for 20+ years, however I have seen a company selling them by Memorial Park each year. A quick search and I found this:
https://realxmastrees.co.nz/sales-sites/
At Memorial Park each weekend in Dec. Also looks like you can pick your own from them at Sanson if that's not too far to go.
Also:
https://www.alpinetrees.co.nz/
Pick your own - they're out on Kairanga-Bunnythorpe Road so a lot closer.
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