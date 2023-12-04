In our continuing search for quiet domestic appliances, we came across the Dualit
https://www.dualit.co.nz/product/dualit-classic-cordless-jug
Has anyone got any experience of these?
Can't specifically comment on that kettle but I have little tip for quietening kettles. That non-slip rubber mesh you can buy for lining drawers does a great job isolating the kettle from the bench surface, which helps reduce noise. I have some double taped to the bottom of our kettle base (and the Nespresso machine).
Mike
We had one of these a long time ago https://www.dualit.co.nz/product/dualit-lite-cordless-jug and I think it lasted 2 years before it died. Can't recall exactly what happened, but I think it leaked from the window on the side. Anyway got a refund on it. THey do look very nice, but I think it was still made in China and had the same standard types of cordless base components as cheaper kettle. There classic toasters are good though , ours is over 20 years old and made in the uk. Although not sure if they still make official replacement elements for it.
Our experience with quiet kettles is that they are quiet for a couple of years and then gradually return to normal. I suspect it's to do with pouring relatively low volumes of boiling water which exposes the (hot) element to the air for those of us who habitually build 2 cups only. But that's a guess as I'm not sure how they work but assume it involves some sort of mesh.
It was nice while it lasted though and has kept going for 8 years which is better than some prior kettles!
b
Some of the UK hype about fast boiling refers to a 3kW element that wouldn’t be fitted here because our sockets are 10A.
The price would rule it out for me, I'd be looking at a Russell Hobbs Montana supposedly quieter and only $60 currently at Briscoes.
bendud:
Our experience with quiet kettles is that they are quiet for a couple of years and then gradually return to normal. I suspect it's to do with pouring relatively low volumes of boiling water which exposes the (hot) element to the air for those of us who habitually build 2 cups only. But that's a guess as I'm not sure how they work but assume it involves some sort of mesh.
It was nice while it lasted though and has kept going for 8 years which is better than some prior kettles!
b
I recall there was a sort of metal ring thing in the the bottom of it which I am guessing is to break up the bubbles when it boils?.
I have thought about and looked into this for ages but never found one that I wanted to buy - couldn’t find one where people had irrevocably said it was as quiet as was claimed. The racket from our Russell Hobbs drives me crazy - it’s a weird sort of loud white noise that drowns out everything.
Would love to see an answer here.
Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.
Old jugs with the direct 'kettle cord' attachments and replaceable elements were never as loud as their modern equivalents. They were built like tanks too.
Bung:
Some of the UK hype about fast boiling refers to a 3kW element that wouldn’t be fitted here because our sockets are 10A.
I might look into one of these. It's easy to add a 15A socket.
Have tried a few and have concluded that anything with a metal body will be noisy. A Russell Hobbs kettle shaped one was the worst. Following reviews we have a Breville soft top now, it is quieter but still not great. In all honestly some of a quietest kettles I have encountered have been the cheaper plastic ones.
Lazy is such an ugly word, I prefer to call it selective participation
According to Consumer NZ, a build up of lime scale on the heating surface can make the kettle start getting noisy.
https://www.consumer.org.nz/articles/how-to-make-your-kettle-quieter
This kettle is advertised as quiet boil - but who knows?:
Harvey Norman Russell Hobbs Montana - Quiet Boil
Look on Amazon.co.uk for 20,000 reviews
Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler
We got one of these a couple of years ago after trying a 'quiet' kettle that wasn't.
Still working fine, much quieter and quicker, can set it to 100, 200, or 300ml. I think it must be more efficient too although no science - just the fact that it's almost instant and small quantities of water.
https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/home-appliances/coffee-and-beverages/juice-and-beverage-makers/westinghouse-instant-hot-water-dispenser.html
Gwilson:
We got one of these a couple of years ago after trying a 'quiet' kettle that wasn't.
"...up to 50% more efficient compared to a kettle"
Hmm.
Gwilson:
https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/home-appliances/coffee-and-beverages/juice-and-beverage-makers/westinghouse-instant-hot-water-dispenser.html
its temperature increases quickly from 0° to 100° in less than 7 seconds
At 100% efficiency (yeah right), it could heat just 40ml of water from 0° to 100° in less than 7 seconds. Don't know how you'd get the water into the machine at 0°, but hey, marketing.
SirHumphreyAppleby:
Gwilson:
We got one of these a couple of years ago after trying a 'quiet' kettle that wasn't.
"...up to 50% more efficient compared to a kettle"
Hmm.
If you assume that people typically boil 0.5l of water to fill a 0.25l cup of tea/coffee/whatever, it's reasonably feasible.
The heating elements might be 100% efficient, but not all the heat is going into the water that is used.
Gwilson:
We got one of these a couple of years ago after trying a 'quiet' kettle that wasn't.
Still working fine, much quieter and quicker, can set it to 100, 200, or 300ml. I think it must be more efficient too although no science - just the fact that it's almost instant and small quantities of water.
https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/home-appliances/coffee-and-beverages/juice-and-beverage-makers/westinghouse-instant-hot-water-dispenser.html
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