Our experience with quiet kettles is that they are quiet for a couple of years and then gradually return to normal. I suspect it's to do with pouring relatively low volumes of boiling water which exposes the (hot) element to the air for those of us who habitually build 2 cups only. But that's a guess as I'm not sure how they work but assume it involves some sort of mesh.

It was nice while it lasted though and has kept going for 8 years which is better than some prior kettles!

b