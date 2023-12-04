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ForumsOff topicQuiet kettles - anyone tried a Dualit?
ajbw

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#310974 4-Dec-2023 12:01
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In our continuing search for quiet domestic appliances, we came across the Dualit
https://www.dualit.co.nz/product/dualit-classic-cordless-jug
Has anyone got any experience of these?

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MikeAqua
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  #3167920 4-Dec-2023 12:22
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Can't specifically comment on that kettle but I have little tip for quietening kettles.  That non-slip rubber mesh you can buy for lining drawers does a great job isolating the kettle from the bench surface, which helps reduce noise.  I have some double taped to the bottom of our kettle base (and the Nespresso machine).




Mike



mattwnz
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  #3168013 4-Dec-2023 14:48
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We had one of these  a long time ago https://www.dualit.co.nz/product/dualit-lite-cordless-jug and I think it lasted 2 years before it died. Can't recall exactly what happened, but I think it leaked from the window on the side. Anyway got a refund on it. THey do look very nice, but I  think it was still made in China and had the same standard types of cordless base components as cheaper kettle. There classic toasters are good though , ours is over 20 years old and made in the uk. Although not sure if they still make official replacement elements  for it.

bendud
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  #3168014 4-Dec-2023 15:06
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Our experience with quiet kettles is that they are quiet for a couple of years and then gradually return to normal. I suspect it's to do with pouring relatively low volumes of boiling water which exposes the (hot) element to the air for those of us who habitually build 2 cups only. But that's a guess as I'm not sure how they work but assume it involves some sort of mesh. 

 

It was nice while it lasted though and has kept going for 8 years which is better than some prior kettles!

 

b




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Bung
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  #3168016 4-Dec-2023 15:09
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Some of the UK hype about fast boiling refers to a 3kW element that wouldn’t be fitted here because our sockets are 10A. 

 

 

 

The price would rule it out for me, I'd be looking at a Russell Hobbs Montana supposedly quieter and only $60 currently at Briscoes.

mattwnz
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  #3168017 4-Dec-2023 15:10
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bendud:

 

Our experience with quiet kettles is that they are quiet for a couple of years and then gradually return to normal. I suspect it's to do with pouring relatively low volumes of boiling water which exposes the (hot) element to the air for those of us who habitually build 2 cups only. But that's a guess as I'm not sure how they work but assume it involves some sort of mesh. 

 

It was nice while it lasted though and has kept going for 8 years which is better than some prior kettles!

 

b

 

 

 

 

I recall there was a sort of metal ring thing in the the bottom of it which I am guessing is to break up the bubbles when it boils?. 

eracode
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  #3168018 4-Dec-2023 15:16
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I have thought about and looked into this for ages but never found one that I wanted to buy - couldn’t find one where people had irrevocably said it was as quiet as was claimed. The racket from our Russell Hobbs drives me crazy - it’s a weird sort of loud white noise that drowns out everything.

 

Would love to see an answer here.




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SirHumphreyAppleby
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  #3168021 4-Dec-2023 15:24
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Old jugs with the direct 'kettle cord' attachments and replaceable elements were never as loud as their modern equivalents. They were built like tanks too.

 

Bung:

 

Some of the UK hype about fast boiling refers to a 3kW element that wouldn’t be fitted here because our sockets are 10A. 

 

 

I might look into one of these. It's easy to add a 15A socket.

scuwp
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  #3168022 4-Dec-2023 15:28
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Have tried a few and have concluded that anything with a metal body will be noisy.  A Russell Hobbs kettle shaped one was the worst.  Following reviews we have a Breville soft top now, it is quieter but still not great.  In all honestly some of a quietest kettles I have encountered have been the cheaper plastic ones.      




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robjg63
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  #3168030 4-Dec-2023 15:41
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According to Consumer NZ, a build up of lime scale on the heating surface can make the kettle start getting noisy.

 

https://www.consumer.org.nz/articles/how-to-make-your-kettle-quieter

 

This kettle is advertised as quiet boil - but who knows?:

 

Harvey Norman Russell Hobbs Montana - Quiet Boil

 

Look on Amazon.co.uk for 20,000 reviews 

 

 




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Gwilson
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  #3168090 4-Dec-2023 18:31
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We got one of these a couple of years ago after trying a 'quiet' kettle that wasn't.

 

Still working fine, much quieter and quicker, can set it to 100, 200, or 300ml.  I think it must be more efficient too although no science - just the fact that it's almost instant and small quantities of water.

 

https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/home-appliances/coffee-and-beverages/juice-and-beverage-makers/westinghouse-instant-hot-water-dispenser.html

 

 

 

 

 

 

SirHumphreyAppleby
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  #3168091 4-Dec-2023 18:36
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Gwilson:

 

We got one of these a couple of years ago after trying a 'quiet' kettle that wasn't.

 

 

"...up to 50% more efficient compared to a kettle"

 

Hmm.

 
 
 
 

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RunningMan
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  #3168093 4-Dec-2023 18:41
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Gwilson:

 

https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/home-appliances/coffee-and-beverages/juice-and-beverage-makers/westinghouse-instant-hot-water-dispenser.html

 

 

its temperature increases quickly from 0° to 100° in less than 7 seconds

 

At 100% efficiency (yeah right), it could heat just 40ml of water from 0° to 100° in less than 7 seconds. Don't know how you'd get the water into the machine at 0°, but hey, marketing.

SomeoneSomewhere
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  #3168094 4-Dec-2023 18:42
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SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

Gwilson:

 

We got one of these a couple of years ago after trying a 'quiet' kettle that wasn't.

 

 

"...up to 50% more efficient compared to a kettle"

 

Hmm.

 

 

If you assume that people typically boil 0.5l of water to fill a 0.25l cup of tea/coffee/whatever, it's reasonably feasible.

 

The heating elements might be 100% efficient, but not all the heat is going into the water that is used. 

riztricted
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  #3168117 4-Dec-2023 19:45
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Gwilson:

We got one of these a couple of years ago after trying a 'quiet' kettle that wasn't.


Still working fine, much quieter and quicker, can set it to 100, 200, or 300ml.  I think it must be more efficient too although no science - just the fact that it's almost instant and small quantities of water.


https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/home-appliances/coffee-and-beverages/juice-and-beverage-makers/westinghouse-instant-hot-water-dispenser.html


 


 


 





+1 Russell Hobbs Montana kettle. We used to have Breville quiet boil soft close after about 8-12 months use it was louder than normal kettle. Got Russell Hobbs after much research & reading reviews ended up taking punt and impressed so far, have had it for about 6 months, LED is nice too.
Just sharing my 2 cents.

ajbw

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#3168196 4-Dec-2023 22:03
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Thanks for all the comments - there's a lot of useful information there.
Not sure where to go from here ...

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