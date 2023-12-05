Maybe just me, but seems that every time there's a major traffic event, all the Auckland traffic cameras appear to be unavailable....
Maybe just me, but seems that every time there's a major traffic event, all the Auckland traffic cameras appear to be unavailable....
Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand
This is likely because they are zooming in and looking around at the incident. Sometimes peoples houses are nearby and these are blocked but wouldn't be if zoomed in.
richms:
What he said - they blank them out when using them and they would have been using the hell out of them to surveil the pests
Did they need to, in causing traffic disruption the protesters were amateurs compared to Auckland Transport. 😄