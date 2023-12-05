Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Off topic Conspiracy time.... traffic cameras offline during events

#310986 5-Dec-2023 07:36
Maybe just me, but seems that every time there's a major traffic event, all the Auckland traffic cameras appear to be unavailable....

 

       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

  #3168296 5-Dec-2023 12:33
This is likely because they are zooming in and looking around at the incident. Sometimes peoples houses are nearby and these are blocked but wouldn't be if zoomed in.



  #3168298 5-Dec-2023 12:37
What he said - they blank them out when using them and they would have been using the hell out of them to surveil the pests




#3168321 5-Dec-2023 13:25
richms:

 

What he said - they blank them out when using them and they would have been using the hell out of them to surveil the pests

 

 

Did they need to, in causing traffic disruption the protesters were amateurs compared to Auckland Transport. 😄

