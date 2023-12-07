Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOff topicAlan Jones Accused of Indecently Assaulting Young Men
If this is true I'm not even moderately surprised. Extract of the start of the article is below.

 

https://www.smh.com.au/national/he-d-go-the-grope-alan-jones-accused-of-indecently-assaulting-young-men-20231205-p5epai.html

 

 

For decades, radio broadcaster Alan Jones was one of the most influential and feared figures in the country.

 

A major investigation can now reveal allegations that Jones used his position of power to prey on a number of young men, indecently assaulting them, groping or inappropriately touching them without their consent.

 

A former 2GB employee, who alleges he was repeatedly indecently assaulted by Jones, said: “If I went to the police, Jones could be charged. What he did to me was a criminal offence. He cannot die without people knowing what he’s done.”

 

 

 

In the years before his death, businessman Alexander Hartman made allegations to four journalists about Jones, including: “I would like justice done before he dies.

 

“I was his prey … I know I am not the only one and this will come out somehow.

 

“He forces himself on young men and uses his power in a predatory way.”

 

 

 

A third man, who was a young waiter at the time, alleged a drunk Jones grabbed his penis in a restaurant.

 

“He didn’t look around to see if someone was watching. He just went straight for my penis.”

 

A fourth man, an aspiring musician, described being “scared shitless” when Jones allegedly pounced on him and began kissing him.

 

As for the man more generally: I occasionally read or heard of his delightful comments and antics over the years, but having read through his rap sheet this morning I'm even more impressed with his contribution to humanity. What a guy...



Everytime I see or hear him speak, I always remember the Chopper Read incident

 

Alan Jones v’s Chopper Read

 

 

No surprises here gven the rumours that followed him for decades about his conduct. Its a shame the main article is paywalled



As is often the case for these characters who like to sit in judgment,  it's do as I say, not as I do.




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21

Lived in Aussie for 30 years. And IMO he is/was Australia's biggest broadcast w**ker and ginormous jerk in Australia. A Shock Jock and Fake News inventor and spreader just to stoke and stroke his large ego.

 

His biggest name to infamy was as a climate change denier. He would host two climate specialists, one a denier and the other a climate scientist of reputation, for supposed balance and broadcast legality. The denier always got >50% more airtime than the scientist whom both AJ and the denier would talk over and run down with all the latest and greatest crazy ideas and very doubtful science. In the end reputable people refused to go on his shows.




Whilst the difficult we can do immediately, the impossible takes a bit longer. However, miracles you will have to wait for.

I'll reserve judgement until there's an acquittal or conviction.




Mike

