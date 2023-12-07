If this is true I'm not even moderately surprised. Extract of the start of the article is below.

https://www.smh.com.au/national/he-d-go-the-grope-alan-jones-accused-of-indecently-assaulting-young-men-20231205-p5epai.html

For decades, radio broadcaster Alan Jones was one of the most influential and feared figures in the country.

A major investigation can now reveal allegations that Jones used his position of power to prey on a number of young men, indecently assaulting them, groping or inappropriately touching them without their consent.

A former 2GB employee, who alleges he was repeatedly indecently assaulted by Jones, said: “If I went to the police, Jones could be charged. What he did to me was a criminal offence. He cannot die without people knowing what he’s done.”

In the years before his death, businessman Alexander Hartman made allegations to four journalists about Jones, including: “I would like justice done before he dies.

“I was his prey … I know I am not the only one and this will come out somehow.

“He forces himself on young men and uses his power in a predatory way.”

A third man, who was a young waiter at the time, alleged a drunk Jones grabbed his penis in a restaurant.

“He didn’t look around to see if someone was watching. He just went straight for my penis.”

A fourth man, an aspiring musician, described being “scared shitless” when Jones allegedly pounced on him and began kissing him.