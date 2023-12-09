Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Best high data prepay deal for 7 day NZ visit
timmmay

19641 posts

#311040 9-Dec-2023 16:12
A friend of mine is visiting NZ with his two kids for a week. The two kids will be using iPads quite a bit to watch youtube and such, they won't always have WiFi available, but they should at most accommodation and this is where it will be used the most. He wants to get an NZ SIM for his phone that they can hotspot from. I asked how much data he thinks he needs, he said 50GB then he wouldn't have to worry about it, but that might be more than he needs.


What's the best high data prepay plan for this situation?


I've found:



  • Skinny 7 day / 10GB plan with endless low speed data, $20 (probably the best option). Looks like it's 1.2Mbps on endless data, or $30 per 5GB data pack.

  • Skinny 20 days / 40GB plan with endless data, $70

  • One, 40GB data / 30 days, $67


Warehouse, 2degrees, Kogan, Spark, nothing really suitable. Does anyone have any other suggestions?


 

loceff13
994 posts

  #3170086 9-Dec-2023 16:37
Kogan $5 starter SIM will give unlimited calls/texts/15GB for $5 for 30 days(then $35/mo if not cancelled)

 

https://www.kogan.com/nz/buy/kogan-mobile-prepay-mobile-starter-pack

 

 

 

He could always arrange a few to be setup(ie he does one, you do one under different names/CC etc) and make sure you cancel and switch SIMs for additional data as needed. That way you get full speed on the Voda network for each 15GB of data. 

 

 

 

 

 

If he wants no mucking around and does not mind the one off cost the skinny/one deals are prob the easiest options.

 
 
 
 

shk292
2694 posts

  #3170093 9-Dec-2023 16:41
Mighty Ape unlimited at 50Mbps for $50: https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/mighty-mobile-unlimited-faster-up-to-50mbps-monthly-plan-and-sim-card/37977869

 

My son is using this deal and says it works very well

timmmay

19641 posts

  #3170099 9-Dec-2023 16:53
Kogan not a bad option thanks @loceff13, low cost but higher hassle. Mighty Ape $40 10mbps / $50 50Mbps SIM looks perfect. Thanks @shk292



nztim
2852 posts

  #3170108 9-Dec-2023 17:38
My nephew is coming back with us from the US for a month, I am going to get him a $5 Kogan SIM, if he blows through the 15 GB data that is on him 




