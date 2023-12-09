A friend of mine is visiting NZ with his two kids for a week. The two kids will be using iPads quite a bit to watch youtube and such, they won't always have WiFi available, but they should at most accommodation and this is where it will be used the most. He wants to get an NZ SIM for his phone that they can hotspot from. I asked how much data he thinks he needs, he said 50GB then he wouldn't have to worry about it, but that might be more than he needs.

What's the best high data prepay plan for this situation?

I've found:



Skinny 7 day / 10GB plan with endless low speed data, $20 (probably the best option). Looks like it's 1.2Mbps on endless data, or $30 per 5GB data pack.



Skinny 20 days / 40GB plan with endless data, $70



One, 40GB data / 30 days, $67



Warehouse, 2degrees, Kogan, Spark, nothing really suitable. Does anyone have any other suggestions?