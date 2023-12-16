Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicWFH Desk Chair recommendations
prat33k

160 posts

Master Geek


#311131 16-Dec-2023 20:58
Send private message quote this post

Hey all

 

 

 

I am looking for a recommendation for a good desk chair for my WFH setup. I currently am using a chair that I bought from Target Furniture for I think $200 but I am getting annoyed with how uncomfortable it is. The set foam has collapsed and feels like I am sitting on the plastic base underneath.

 

 

 

I am not sure what should be a good price range. The chairs in the office are really good and I quite like them when I go to the office. I spend most time of my day on this chair (work and after work) so I am looking if there are really good options (budget options if possible)

 

 

 

Thanks

Create new topic
duckDecoy
797 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #3172518 16-Dec-2023 21:05
Send private message quote this post

Life Office Chair

 

I got mine 2nd hand from trademe.

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
WellWhat
6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3172534 16-Dec-2023 21:40
Send private message quote this post

Second the life chair, I got mine new thanks to my work at the time. Would buy second hand these days as you can get replacement parts if need be

nzkc
1280 posts

Uber Geek


  #3172541 16-Dec-2023 23:06
Send private message quote this post

I bought one of these a few years back as I started working from home full time: https://buroseating.co.nz/product/metro-ii-hb-24-7/

 

Still going strong (good as new to be honest) and would definitely buy again.

 

Along with a chair, I would highly recommend a really good mat for it to go on. All depends on your flooring as to which to get - but dont go cheap.



gehenna
7969 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3172542 16-Dec-2023 23:11
Send private message quote this post

Haworth Zody Task

Sinuation
60 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3172550 17-Dec-2023 03:25
Send private message quote this post

Seconding Buro Metro 2. Damn comfy.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59

Prodigi Technology Services Announces Strategic Acquisition of Conex
Posted 4-Dec-2023 09:33

Samsung Announces Galaxy AI
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:48

Epson Launches EH-LS650 Ultra Short Throw Smart Streaming Laser Projector
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:38

Fitbit Charge 6 Review
Posted 27-Nov-2023 16:21

Cisco Launches New Research Highlighting Gap in Preparedness for AI
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:50

Seagate Takes Block Storage System to New Heights Reaching 2.5 PB
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:45

Seagate Nytro 4350 NVMe SSD Delivers Consistent Application Performance and High QoS to Data Centers
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:38

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4k Max (2nd Generation) Review
Posted 14-Nov-2023 16:17

Over half of New Zealand adults surveyed concerned about AI shopping scams
Posted 3-Nov-2023 10:42

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Launches on Nintendo Switch
Posted 24-Oct-2023 10:56








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Lenovo






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 