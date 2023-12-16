Hey all
I am looking for a recommendation for a good desk chair for my WFH setup. I currently am using a chair that I bought from Target Furniture for I think $200 but I am getting annoyed with how uncomfortable it is. The set foam has collapsed and feels like I am sitting on the plastic base underneath.
I am not sure what should be a good price range. The chairs in the office are really good and I quite like them when I go to the office. I spend most time of my day on this chair (work and after work) so I am looking if there are really good options (budget options if possible)
Thanks