Cricut - Vinyl cutting in Christchurch?
David321

#311179 21-Dec-2023 08:52
Hi all,

 

 

 

My father in law who does not speak English very well is currently visiting from overseas for a while and has asked if I can find a place in Christchurch (preferably around Hornby) that can upload his photo shopped designs to their computer and print the graphics/shapes he has designed on a printer that spits out a vinyl type sticker which he then uses, the printer cuts his designs into the vinyl/plastic which makes a sticker he can peel off.

 

I am not sure of the name of it (and neither is he) but the example he has shown me is an A4 piece of material that has two layers, the top layer is a thin adhesive vinyl/plastic and the back side is just something the top layer peels off of. The printer cuts the top layer so what you end up with is your graphic as a sticker.

 

He has mentioned he found it hard to find a place in his country that had a cutting printer with a needle small enough to cut the small details he usually creates, so any place here would need to be the same.

 

Does anyone know what this process is called (so I can find a place that does it) or any place in Christchurch that could do this for him? (preferably in Hornby, but anywhere in the city is fine).

 

We have tried a local print shop with no luck, they recommended Harvey Norman, we went there and they said they sell Cricut machines that do this but do not provide that service or know of anywhere that does.




djtOtago
  #3173941 21-Dec-2023 09:00
Have you had a look at the Christchurch library

https://my.christchurchcitylibraries.com/vinyl-printing-and-cutting/

 

 

 
 
 
 

David321

  #3173942 21-Dec-2023 09:02
djtOtago:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Yeah from what I can see that's by appointment only, Id rather be able to email the files and pick up when printed




nitro
  #3173978 21-Dec-2023 09:53
David321:

 

We have tried a local print shop with no luck, they recommended Harvey Norman, we went there and they said they sell Cricut machines that do this but do not provide that service or know of anywhere that does.

 

 

They probably meant Harvey Norman Sticky Prints.

 

I thought all HN shops now have a photo centre, but I can't be sure. Also, I have not tried this, so I've no idea whether it meets your needs.

