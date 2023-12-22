LiveScience: "Finding a black hole is hard in the first place, and that is with a typical black hole having masses many times the mass of our sun. Now we're talking about a black hole with the mass of an asteroid and the size of a hydrogen atom!" Bellinger said. "We think most primordial black holes would be outside stars, wandering the galaxy. On average, there would probably be one within the solar system at any given time."
The researchers believe they may be able to detect black hole stars. Primordial black holes wandering around the solar system and the galaxy could make mapping and navigation interesting.
Coincidentally I notice the Pioneer navigation Anomaly was solved 10 years ago as a byproduct of heat escaping from the craft. The summary is unclear if the Voyager anomaly is similar or expected variation in Voyager thrust operation.