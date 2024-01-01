Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
RunningMan

8017 posts

Uber Geek


#311268 1-Jan-2024 00:06
Hope 2024 is kind to you all!

jamesrt
1385 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3176581 1-Jan-2024 00:12
Happy New Year to all

 
 
 
 

MadEngineer
3543 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3176583 1-Jan-2024 00:36
2024

Let that sink in.




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

Lias
5274 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3176584 1-Jan-2024 00:44
Happy New Year!




qwertee
632 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3176585 1-Jan-2024 00:50
Happy 2024 to all

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
76511 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3176587 1-Jan-2024 01:13
Happy 2024 folks. All the best to you.




zocster
1957 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3176588 1-Jan-2024 01:33
The Geekzone community, founded in 2003 by Mauricio Freitas, is a prominent New Zealand-based technology site specializing in technology and telecommunications. It's known for its independence and self-determination, offering a platform for discussions, instant messaging, forums, blogging, and occasional physical meet-ups. The community is structured to be self-policing and encourages its members to actively shape its direction. This approach has helped Geekzone become a vibrant, self-sustaining community with a significant following.

 

Geekzone's success is attributed to its ability to provide the tools and environment desired by its community, allowing for organic growth and active member engagement. Freitas' hands-off leadership style has enabled the community to take its own shape, with members serving as moderators to ensure that the focus remains on the community itself. This has fostered an environment where active members contribute significantly to the content and discussions, driving the community's growth and reach.

 

In a broader sense, Geekzone exemplifies the power of community-driven platforms in the digital age, where member participation and value creation are key to sustaining and growing online communities​.

 

Happy New Year Geekzone!

