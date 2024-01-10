Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOff topicFeedback about online store
stuzz

346 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

#311378 10-Jan-2024 18:28
I am looking to replace a battery in a kid's chromebook as hopefully it will work out cheaper than buying new.

Has anyone used notebookbattery.co.nz and can provide feedback, or recommend other sites to source.

Cheers

Linux
10412 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3180167 10-Jan-2024 19:10
Click on the contact us and see how easy it is to contact them

 
 
 
 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
76552 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3180178 10-Jan-2024 19:38
Website doesn't even open for me.




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
76552 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3180179 10-Jan-2024 19:41
The site loaded. No certificate, no SSL.

No physical address, just an 028 phone humber.

I wouldn't buy from them.




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
76552 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3180181 10-Jan-2024 19:42
Domain registered to a Chinese address.

Nope.




