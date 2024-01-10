I am looking to replace a battery in a kid's chromebook as hopefully it will work out cheaper than buying new.
Has anyone used notebookbattery.co.nz and can provide feedback, or recommend other sites to source.
Cheers
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Dosh referral: 00001283 | Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Dosh referral: 00001283 | Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Dosh referral: 00001283 | Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure