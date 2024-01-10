Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
lmnop

22 posts

Geek


#311381 10-Jan-2024 23:28
Am I right in thinking that NZTA emails are coming from a non existent hostname (mailadc.ltweb.unisys.co.nz) which is why I never get any emails from them anymore?

 

 

yitz
1879 posts

Uber Geek


  #3180283 10-Jan-2024 23:50
Typically it is only the reverse DNS (PTR) record that is matched.

 
 
 
 

lmnop

22 posts

Geek


  #3180284 10-Jan-2024 23:56
I thought mail servers were set up to refuse HELO from hostnames that don't resolve, to reduce spam?

 

 

muppet
2402 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3180313 11-Jan-2024 06:21
lmnop: I thought mail servers were set up to refuse HELO from hostnames that don't resolve, to reduce spam?

 

Any decent anti-spam system will use this as one of hundreds of heuristic decision making points.  Rejecting mail on this one thing along would be extremely boneheaded.

 

I have no doubt that some mail admins reject on it alone, but they shouldn't.



SirHumphreyAppleby
2553 posts

Uber Geek


  #3180314 11-Jan-2024 06:33
muppet:

 

I have no doubt that some mail admins reject on it alone, but they shouldn't.

 

 

Rejecting on this alone used to be quite common practice in the early '00s. These days, more weighting should be given to SPF and DKIM and such bonehead mechanisms not used.

 

It is explicitly permitted to use address literals in HELO/EHLO and further, "SMTP systems are expected to make every reasonable effort to accept mail directed to Postmaster from any other system on the Internet". Blocking at the very first step violates that requirement IMO.

