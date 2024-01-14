Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
kiwitechman

#311419 14-Jan-2024 08:37
Hi there. Summary of events:
- 1/3rd of our 55” Samsung QLED TV screen has failed (picture is blurred, rest of screen is fine)
- Logged fault with Samsung NZ, who logged a job I presume with their closest local service partner (PartnerA)
- PartnerA emails saying they’ve been asked to inspect the TV that has a mandatory $150 fee
- I agree to them coming to inspect & pay them $150
- PartnerA Technician spends 5 mins doing their assessment & confirms a defect
- PartnerA sends quote for replacement of whole screen & labour to install
- Due to age & $3k price of TV, I go back to Samsung NZ & ask the screen be replaced under Consumer Guarantee Act. They advise it’ll need approval
- 2 days later PartnerA calls & says they have a replacement request from Samsung & it’ll take 5-10 days for new screen to arrive

My question is if Samsung cover the new screen cost, who pays for the labour for PartnerA to come and replace the screens?

Appreciate your thoughts

Cheers!

mrdrifter
  #3181573 14-Jan-2024 08:44
Samsung should be paying for everything and reimbursing the $150 fee as well.

 
 
 
 

heavenlywild
  #3181579 14-Jan-2024 09:23
Inspection fees are only charged if there is no fault found when under warranty.




Linux
  #3181582 14-Jan-2024 09:52
If proven faulty / under warranty then you pay $0 end of story

No.call out fee as well as under CGA no cost



kiwitechman

  #3181587 14-Jan-2024 10:09
Thanks for all your replies. Much appreciated

Cheers

Eva888
  #3181591 14-Jan-2024 10:21
Couple years back my new Samsung kept turning itself on. I called Samsung and they arranged everything after asking for proof of purchase. First they sent me a firmware update on a stick. That didn’t work and then Harvey N came to the party by supplying a loan TV while mine was in for repairs. It was needing a new motherboard apparently. No charge whatsoever. Samsung were very helpful at all times remotely entering the TV to check settings.

 

 

