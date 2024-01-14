kiwitechman

Hi there. Summary of events:

- 1/3rd of our 55” Samsung QLED TV screen has failed (picture is blurred, rest of screen is fine)

- Logged fault with Samsung NZ, who logged a job I presume with their closest local service partner (PartnerA)

- PartnerA emails saying they’ve been asked to inspect the TV that has a mandatory $150 fee

- I agree to them coming to inspect & pay them $150

- PartnerA Technician spends 5 mins doing their assessment & confirms a defect

- PartnerA sends quote for replacement of whole screen & labour to install

- Due to age & $3k price of TV, I go back to Samsung NZ & ask the screen be replaced under Consumer Guarantee Act. They advise it’ll need approval

- 2 days later PartnerA calls & says they have a replacement request from Samsung & it’ll take 5-10 days for new screen to arrive



My question is if Samsung cover the new screen cost, who pays for the labour for PartnerA to come and replace the screens?



Appreciate your thoughts



Cheers!