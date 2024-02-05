Hi,

So I keep getting alerts from places that "something doesn't look right" with several accounts, including places I've not used for many years like laybuy.com - I try to follow instructions in the e-mail to prove who I am (I know full well of the URL masquerading going on - this was definitely a legitimate e-mail) - it didn't ask any password details anyway, only last four digits of my cellphone but no SMS arrived (this has happened recently with something else as well)

Wondering if anyone has suggestions for a good identity monitoring/protection service? I've been using ClearScore but these fairly frequent e-mails suggesting someone is impersonating me is getting a bit alarming - had one the other day from Cisco asking how my recent experience was but I haven't had contact with them for many many years.

I've got 2FA turned on for most important places that allow it, and I run Malwarebytes Premium, but wonder if there's more I could be doing. Leaning toward changing login e-mail addresses to try and disrupt any leaked info attempts as well but I've done this before and they always seem to catch up.

Did a fresh OS install a few weeks back just to be sure as well

Is there a service like Aura that is made to work in NZ? Do people run VPNs for day to day browsing, and does this interfere with streaming services?

TIA