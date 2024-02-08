Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
sir1963

2320 posts

Uber Geek


#311702 8-Feb-2024 09:39
Both items bought on the same day.

 

Why are we paying for "track and Trace" here in NZ when it clearly does NOT do that.

 

This is the latest update on Feb 8th 9:30am

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

<edit: added time stamp to post>

heavenlywild
4722 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3192269 8-Feb-2024 10:02
What more do you want to see?

 

I don't get what your issue is. 




sir1963

2320 posts

Uber Geek


  #3192282 8-Feb-2024 10:10
heavenlywild:

 

What more do you want to see?

 

I don't get what your issue is. 

 

 

 

 

Sorry...how many days has it been "Picked up by local courier" In Tauranga ?

 

Where is the track and trace since then, and if that is a valid track and trace the service is garbage.

heavenlywild
4722 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3192287 8-Feb-2024 10:15
There's no updated tracking because your stuff hasn't gone anywhere.

 

It's about service not tracking. 




Jase2985
12496 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3192306 8-Feb-2024 10:39
heavenlywild:

 

There's no updated tracking because your stuff hasn't gone anywhere.

 

It's about service not tracking. 

 

 

should have at least been scanned into the depot once the driver got back

Andib
1306 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3192309 8-Feb-2024 10:40
DHL Express costs a lot more than NZ Courier / Post Haste




heavenlywild
4722 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3192314 8-Feb-2024 10:49
Jase2985:

 

heavenlywild:

 

There's no updated tracking because your stuff hasn't gone anywhere.

 

It's about service not tracking. 

 

 

should have at least been scanned into the depot once the driver got back

 

 

Likely it hasn't gone back or gone back to depot without a scan. It's a service issue not a tracking issue.




sir1963

2320 posts

Uber Geek


  #3192317 8-Feb-2024 10:55
heavenlywild:

 

There's no updated tracking because your stuff hasn't gone anywhere.

 

It's about service not tracking. 

 

 

 

 

Well the stuff I ordered from Australia is being delivered around 2pm today according to the notification I got from DHL.

 

So from them I got Track and Trace AND damned good service.

 

And this is not a one off, I regularly get stuff from Australia far faster than I can get stuff from NZ (and its cheaper from Aussie too!)



heavenlywild
4722 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3192320 8-Feb-2024 10:57
We know, this is not news. DHL is faster. Buying stuff from Oz is cheaper.

 

Anyway enjoy your purchases.




sir1963

2320 posts

Uber Geek


  #3192321 8-Feb-2024 10:59
Andib:

 

DHL Express costs a lot more than NZ Courier / Post Haste

 

 

 

 

When I buy more than $60 from Element 14 the shipping is free, even when they have to ship it from the UK.

 

Quite honestly it's worth the extra you pay from RS/Element14/Mouser/Digikey/etc because you get quality, good shipping, etc etc etc as well as a far better selection of products. Combine that with the not having to waste time tracking down alternative sources it works out cheaper when you include time.

Jase2985
12496 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3192324 8-Feb-2024 11:00
heavenlywild:

 

Likely it hasn't gone back or gone back to depot without a scan. It's a service issue not a tracking issue.

 

 

The date on it is the 5th of Feb, it would have gone back to the depot since them.

 

gets picked up, gets scanned, arrives depot, gets scanned, gets put in shipping crate for xyz, gets scanned, gets loaded on the truck gets scanned, gets offloaded, gets scanned, gets removed from crate, gets scanned, gets put in delivery vehicle, gets scanned, gets delivered, gets scanned. its not a difficult or time consuming process, and it allows the operator to know what's in each vehicle along with the volume and weight.

 

It is a tracking issue, they have barcodes on items, it's track and trace service, you should be able to track the item. If you can't then they shouldn't be selling it as that.

dfnt
1450 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3192363 8-Feb-2024 11:56
The post haste/nz couriers/castle parcels tracking is near enough useless

 

 

Generally only get 3 scan events: Picked up, on board for delivery, delivered

 

 

There's no in between tracking events about when it arrives at depots

