tchart: Can anyone suggest another good online glasses store?

I have been using SmartBuyGlasses.co.nz out of Hong Kong (I think) for the past two or three years, and have found them to be excellent. I've ordered over half a dozen pairs of glasses and prescription sunglasses during that time. They normally take around three weeks to turn up and I've never had a problem with anything I've received.

I originally went with them due to the competitive price and the huge selection of designer labels they have. That's a problem I found with local outlets, often times the frames are exclusive to certain stores, so I ended up having to go through Specsavers, OPSM, etc on different occasions with the attendant additional costs of eye tests, etc each time.

At SmartBuy, it's a one-stop shop. I already get a free eye test every two years with Specsavers through my AA membership, so I ask for a copy of that and it's on my profile with SmartBuy. I can then shop whatever frames I like and plug in the prescription.

I have used Clearly as well. Just the one time when they were having a special, and I got a cheap ($30) pair for kicking around the house. But, that's my only experience with them.