tripp: Order 4 sets of glasses over the last couple of weeks from clearly. Website would error out on me but was able to place orders and they turned up about 2 weeks later.

Mmmm thanks. I went ahead and ordered one pair from Clearly. Will see how it goes.

Very odd even now with a new order there is no detail about frame sku lenses etc...

BTW using the site on my phone was much more responsive.

This is the order details page