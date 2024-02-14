Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Online glasses and Clearly?
tchart

2308 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

#311776 14-Feb-2024 09:21
My prescription is pretty steady but I need a new set of specs. Over the years Ive used Clearly but a few things are setting off alarm bells.

 

     

  1. When I logged in all my previous orders wont load
  2. The website is terribly slow - even get the WAIT and "Ah snap" errors in Chrome
  3. The cart page doesnt show any detail about the new order (doesnt show frame sku, lense selections etc)
  4. Promo codes arent working (they emailed one today)
  5. They used to have a local number but now the help number is a US one.

 

So...

 

Has anyone ordered from Clearly recently?

 

Can anyone suggest another good online glasses store?

 

And before anyone says go support local, I try to but my prescription is beyond the normal range so I end up with $600 glasses. The last pair I got from OPSM in 2022 was terrible compared to what I usually get from Clearly.

 

mailmarshall
301 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3194920 14-Feb-2024 09:40
I have used Clearly and Zenni. Found Zenni better cost wise for my needs (progressives).

The Zenni website has improved since I did my first order many years ago.

Depends if you are comfortable with no labels etc.

 
 
 
 

tripp
3818 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3195021 14-Feb-2024 11:45
Order 4 sets of glasses over the last couple of weeks from clearly. Website would error out on me but was able to place orders and they turned up about 2 weeks later.

tchart

2308 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3195058 14-Feb-2024 13:53
tripp: Order 4 sets of glasses over the last couple of weeks from clearly. Website would error out on me but was able to place orders and they turned up about 2 weeks later.

 

Mmmm thanks. I went ahead and ordered one pair from Clearly. Will see how it goes.

 

Very odd even now with a new order there is no detail about frame sku lenses etc...

 

BTW using the site on my phone was much more responsive.

 

This is the order details page

 



johno1234
1473 posts

Uber Geek


  #3195061 14-Feb-2024 14:04
I order my contacts from clearly - they ship from Australia and amazingly turn up within 2 days of order. They don't require a copy of your optometrist's prescription and will sell you whatever you ask for - handy if you happen to know the specifications for your lenses.

 

 

thermonuclear
225 posts

Master Geek


  #3195066 14-Feb-2024 14:29
tchart:

 

Can anyone suggest another good online glasses store?

 

 

I have been using SmartBuyGlasses.co.nz out of Hong Kong (I think) for the past two or three years, and have found them to be excellent. I've ordered over half a dozen pairs of glasses and prescription sunglasses during that time. They normally take around three weeks to turn up and I've never had a problem with anything I've received.

 

I originally went with them due to the competitive price and the huge selection of designer labels they have. That's a problem I found with local outlets, often times the frames are exclusive to certain stores, so I ended up having to go through Specsavers, OPSM, etc on different occasions with the attendant additional costs of eye tests, etc each time.

 

At SmartBuy, it's a one-stop shop.  I already get a free eye test every two years with Specsavers through my AA membership, so I ask for a copy of that and it's on my profile with SmartBuy. I can then shop whatever frames I like and plug in the prescription.

 

I have used Clearly as well. Just the one time when they were having a special, and I got a cheap ($30) pair for kicking around the house. But, that's my only experience with them.

johno1234
1473 posts

Uber Geek


  #3195721 15-Feb-2024 12:24
johno1234:

 

I order my contacts from clearly - they ship from Australia and amazingly turn up within 2 days of order. They don't require a copy of your optometrist's prescription and will sell you whatever you ask for - handy if you happen to know the specifications for your lenses.

 

 

 

 

Having said that I noticed lensesonline.co.nz had a good price for my contacts so ordered some yesterday. They arrived today, and $10 cheaper for a box of 90.

