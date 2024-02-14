My prescription is pretty steady but I need a new set of specs. Over the years Ive used Clearly but a few things are setting off alarm bells.
- When I logged in all my previous orders wont load
- The website is terribly slow - even get the WAIT and "Ah snap" errors in Chrome
- The cart page doesnt show any detail about the new order (doesnt show frame sku, lense selections etc)
- Promo codes arent working (they emailed one today)
- They used to have a local number but now the help number is a US one.
So...
Has anyone ordered from Clearly recently?
Can anyone suggest another good online glasses store?
And before anyone says go support local, I try to but my prescription is beyond the normal range so I end up with $600 glasses. The last pair I got from OPSM in 2022 was terrible compared to what I usually get from Clearly.