I purchased what I thought was a book by Peter Zeihan, but then realised that it was by Peter Walters and was surprised that it had the exact title and book cover and title as the original.

It appears that the content is 98% similar to the original and a few words has been swapped out with other words of the same meaning.

The seller was from Amazon Direct (Amazon Commercial Services Pty Ltd) and on the back it amusingly has "Manufactured by Amazon.com.au Sydney, New South Wales, Australia"

The book was pretty bad quality, printed in copy paper (A4) feeling and just bound together.

Has anyone encountered something like this and how is something like even possible?

How weird! I almost want to keep a copy of it for the shit and giggles.

The book even has an ISBN: 9798366650830 (https://isbnsearch.org/isbn/9798366650830)