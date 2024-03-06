I was reading about school funding and how the Equity Index replaced the Decile Index.
That's fine. The Education website links to a spreadsheet listing the amount given to each school depending on Equity Index.
But they don't link to a school list anywhere.
I found an OIA request that was denied because "the information is public" with a link to a Sharepoint-hosted spreadsheet. But that spreadsheet is not linked from anywhere else except the OIA, so not very "public".
For the record, here's the link to 2023 School Equity Index (New Zealand).