Basil12: It is a bit odd. The Please Read page refers to a table below of the 37 variable but then doesn't list them. And despite having an area covering Taranaki / Wanganui / Manawatu the list suggests Linden, Foxton, Shannon and Manawatu schools are in Wellington.

Here is a list of the variables https://assets.education.govt.nz/public/Documents/our-work/changes-in-education/Equity-Index-variables-fact-sheet-Aug-2022.pdf

While I'm not a huge fan of the EQI it cant be worse than the overly simplistic decile system it replaced. However it has swung to the complete other end of the spectrum with 37 variables per child for 517,000 primary school children and 305,000 secondary school children. Thats a huge amount of data with zero visibility of the integrity of the data. This is now a data analysts dream for collecting, collating and analysing. And managements worst nightmare for data quality.

Like everyone else I hate black boxes but to see inside the black box will probably require tradeoffs in terms of privacy and data security.

Personally I think that the EQI is poorly designed and a whopping waste of money for school funding. Any OIA is never going to get past privacy concerns so the questions should be more about:

what tools are being used for database management (is it simplistic like Excel or is there a dedicated DB)

how many FTE's are being employed for EQI (is this now an industry in itself and too much administrative time wasted on the process rather than the outcome)

what is the audit process for the data, how often is it audited and what measures are employed to ensure data quality, data integrity and process integrity (is it GIGO or more robust)

what level of autocorrelation occurs between the 37 variables (can the same outcome be derived with fewer variables with little compromise)

The current system for funding for enrolments isnt great but neither is the system that Act proposes (funding for attendance) nor punishing students/parents for non-attendance. Neither is particularly well thought out. I'd propose a mixed-funding model - with a baseline of funding for enrolment and and at-risk funding component for attendance (whereby the school becomes incentivised to ensure the children attend or there are funding consequences). Theres still flex in the system for sickness, akin to sick leave in employment, but multiple days absence with no doctors certificate means a reduction in per-student attendance funding.