

Dear everyone, it is my first post.

I'm writing this sitting in a small house in Brisbane, Ipswich area. I lived in Henderson, Auckland, late 30s married and got a kid.

I moved to Brisbane in January 2024 from Auckland. After having lived in Auckland for more than 7 years, everything was such an easy thing. Cool and friendly people, nice weather although it is cold.

In Brisbane, the weather is putting some stress on me, plus the travel times between places is too long, in the hot sun it makes me so tired.

We had sold our home in Auckland :( unfortunately, and bought smaller one in Brisbane. Now started missing the weather etc in Auckland. We miss our large home with lots of spaces and decks and fruit trees.

I would like to hear if anyone had gone back to AKL after being in Brisbane, if anyone in similar situation, I would like to hear or have a discussion.

Groceries and daily expense are more or less similar here, cars are super expensive, rego is expensive, insurance is too expensive, school fee are expensive.

I am in a dilemma with this, and sad. Not sure what is the benefit if everything is expensive, or similar to that of NZ. Please help with some insights.

Not sure if it is me or something to change myself to adapt to the new life situation, or not sure if it is the "destination depression" or something, I have been devastated by how things have changed over past 2 months, everything was shipped from Auckland to Brisbane, sold out most of the personal items in Auckland for throwaway price, paid a huge amount for shipping but after started living here, feels like going back.

I wish to hear if at all if there is anything to correct this, or going back to AKL is the only option? I just did a property search and it is too hard to find a similar property which we sold. We miss our home in AKL :(

thanks everyone for your time.

Kind regards,

T