At the beginning of January I purchased parts to build a new PC. I got around to assembling it in February as I had to order some extra parts that I needed and I had also been away during the holidays. I noticed that after the build, that the case (which was a mid range priced case) was missing a rubber pad under one of the feet, as it wasn't sitting perfectly flat. It initially wasn't obvious as the rubber is the same black colour as the foot, and it was underneath the case, and one wouldn't expect that a quality product these days would be missing this sort of part. I also assembled it sideways so didn't see the bottom of the case during the build so didn't notice the defect. The rubber on the others don't come off easily, and they can't easily pealed off, and there was no existing adhesive under it the missing foot. Also I checked the cases box and there was nothing in there. So I contacted the retailer about it at the end of February. Initially they said they wanted me to send the case back to them under their returns system for assessment. I said this wasn't practical, as it would mean disassembling the PC, and it was a minor item that could be sent to me. I chased them up again after telling them this, and they then said that because it took me over 2 months to notify them, they don't maintain spare parts. That I would need to therefore contact the manufacturer for a parts quotation.

So I called the retailer , and they said that a missing part wasn't consider a defect, and that I should have reported this within 14 days as per their DOA policy.If I had done that they could have done something. They said they considered a defect to be a dent in the case, not something that is missing off the case. So they weren't willing to help. I pointed out the CGA to them, and that it also has a 12 month warranty. But they wouldn't budge on that I hadn't reported it quick enough to them, and that 2 months was too long to report this. Although I did check the case wasn't damaged when it was delivered, one wouldn't expect to that the rubber underneath the foot would be missing on a brand new product. They said that they would have noticed this if they were building the PC that it was missing. . They also said that the feet could have come off if it is dragged on the desk. I agree this is possible although I haven't dragged it on the desk, I always lift it. Plus the other rubbers are recessed and shaped into the feet and are very well stuck on and came be easily removed and there is no sign of adhesive residue on the foot. It has only been on the same desk and location it was built. Obviously it is a minor defect, but it is an annoying one.

The retailer has said I need to contact the manufacturer . However the manufacturer doesn't appear to have any direct NZ presence, and the contact they gacve me has an Australian address. The manufactures website says that sometimes items maybe missing parts, and to fill in a form if this is the case. But the form says that they only deal with with customers that buy direct from them, and they are based offshore, so I need an order number from them. I have also contacted the manufactures but not heard back from them.

Can the computer retailer tell me to go to the manufacturer rather than deal with this themselves, due to not reporting the defect within 14 days? Is a manufacturing/ quality control problem resulting in a rubber foot not being installed on the case considered to be a defect under the CGA? Or is a missing part like this not considered to be a defect under the CGA? I would have thought that it was the retailers responsibility to contact the manufacture for a missing part though, as they have direct contacts and have more leverage as a bulk buyer of products. It is a pretty disappointing post sale experience TBH and never experienced that before for something that has a defect like this.

TIA