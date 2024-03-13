Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Is a missing part on a product classified as a defect under the CGA?
mattwnz

20118 posts

Uber Geek


#312065 13-Mar-2024 18:00
At the beginning of January I purchased parts to build a new PC. I got around to assembling it in February as I had to order some extra parts that I needed and I had also been away during the holidays. I noticed that after the build, that the case (which was a mid range priced case)  was missing a rubber pad under one of the feet, as it wasn't sitting perfectly flat. It initially wasn't obvious as the rubber is the same black colour as the foot, and it was underneath the case,  and one wouldn't expect that a quality product these days would be missing this sort of part. I also assembled it sideways so didn't see the bottom of the case during the build so didn't notice the defect. The rubber on the others don't come off easily, and they can't easily pealed off, and there was no existing adhesive under it the missing foot. Also I checked the cases box and there was nothing in there.  So I contacted the retailer about it at the end of February. Initially they said they wanted me to send the case back to them under their returns system for assessment. I said this wasn't practical, as it would mean disassembling the PC, and it was a minor item that could be sent to me. I chased them up again after telling them this, and they then said that because it took me over 2 months to notify them, they don't maintain spare parts. That I would need to therefore contact the manufacturer for a parts quotation. 

 

So I called the retailer , and they said that a missing part wasn't consider a defect, and that I should have reported this within 14 days as per their DOA policy.If I had done that they could have done something.   They said they considered a defect to be a dent in the case, not something that is missing off the case.   So they weren't willing to help. I pointed out the CGA to them, and that it also has a 12 month  warranty. But they wouldn't budge on that I hadn't reported it quick enough to them, and that 2 months was too long to report this. Although I did check the case wasn't damaged when it was delivered, one wouldn't expect to that the rubber underneath the foot would be missing on a brand new product. They said that they would have noticed this if they were building the PC that it was missing. . They also said that the feet could have come off if it is dragged on the desk. I agree this is possible  although I haven't dragged it on the desk, I always lift it. Plus the other rubbers are recessed and shaped into the feet and are very well stuck on and came be easily removed and there is no sign of adhesive residue on the foot. It has only been on the same desk and location it was built. Obviously it is a minor defect, but it is an annoying one.

 

 The retailer has said I need to contact the manufacturer . However the manufacturer doesn't appear to have any direct NZ presence, and the contact they gacve me has an Australian address. The manufactures website says that sometimes items maybe missing parts, and to fill in a form if this is the case. But the form says that they only deal with with customers that buy direct from them, and they are based offshore, so I need an order number from them. I have also contacted the manufactures but not heard back from them.

 

Can the computer retailer  tell me to go to the manufacturer rather than deal with this themselves, due to not reporting the defect within 14 days? Is a manufacturing/ quality control problem resulting in a rubber foot not being installed on the case considered to be a defect under the CGA? Or is a missing part like this not considered to be a defect under the CGA? I would have thought that it was the retailers responsibility to contact the manufacture for a missing part though, as they have direct contacts and have more leverage as a bulk buyer of products. It is a pretty disappointing post sale experience TBH and never experienced that before for something that has a defect like this.

 

TIA

 

 

 

 

 1 | 2

gzt

gzt
17012 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3206059 13-Mar-2024 18:06
Missing part is a product defect. Retailer is not being helpful. That is unfortunate. Realistically I'd expect them to offer you 4 after market stick on feet as a replacement. Personally in your position I'd grumble about it and go buy them myself.



Jase2985
13428 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3206060 13-Mar-2024 18:07
Tell the retailer that this falls under the CGA, and they need to sort it, its defective as it doesnt sit flat on the desk. But you might have to take the case for them to access, but then a photo should suffice.

 

if they dont stock that part, then its up to them to sort out not you.

mattwnz

20118 posts

Uber Geek


  #3206061 13-Mar-2024 18:08
gzt: Missing part is a product defect. Retailer is not being helpful. That is unfortunate.

 

 

 

Yeah it is a pain, because normally I have found this retailer to be pretty good.It wouldn't take much for them to contact their manufacturer to sort it out rather than argue with me over what is a defect or not. 



tim0001
262 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3206073 13-Mar-2024 18:32
Who is this dodgy dealer?  Doesn't sound as though they've got a leg to stand on.

Behodar
10440 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3206075 13-Mar-2024 18:38
Jase2985:

 

if they dont stock that part, then its up to them to sort out not you.

 

 

Indeed. The CGA requires availability of parts, and they can't fob you off just because you didn't notice within the first fortnight. I wish you luck though: some retailers (e.g. Noel Leeming) will absolutely refuse to follow the law unless you go down the path of legal action.

Jase2985
13428 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3206077 13-Mar-2024 18:41
Behodar:

 

Jase2985:

 

if they dont stock that part, then its up to them to sort out not you.

 

 

Indeed. The CGA requires availability of parts, and they can't fob you off just because you didn't notice within the first fortnight. I wish you luck though: some retailers (e.g. Noel Leeming) will absolutely refuse to follow the law unless you go down the path of legal action.

 

 

To be fair I wouldn't expect them to stock a case foot, as it's not something that would "fail", but doesn't excuse them from sorting the issue out, whether its to provide a replacement case or supply the foot obtained from the OEM.

RunningMan
8915 posts

Uber Geek


  #3206128 13-Mar-2024 19:02
tim0001:

 

Who is this dodgy dealer?  Doesn't sound as though they've got a leg to stand on.

 

 

That would be a foot, not a leg.

 
 
 
 

mattwnz

20118 posts

Uber Geek


  #3206130 13-Mar-2024 19:03
Jase2985:

 

 

 

To be fair I wouldn't expect them to stock a case foot, as it's not something that would "fail", but doesn't excuse them from sorting the issue out, whether its to provide a replacement case or supply the foot obtained from the OEM.

 

 

 

 

Yes, I wouldn't expect them to have that as a spare part in their store, as it is part of the case. But nothing stopping them quickly emailing their supplier to ask them to mail me though the missing part. It would take 5 minutes for them to do. But because their manufacturer / supplier seems to be overseas based with no local address, I don't think the manufacturer needs to comply with NZ consumer laws, so they potentially don't need to do anything to help me if I contact them direct. This is one reason why I buy locally and pay more so I have that consumer protection if it is needed.

Behodar
10440 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3206134 13-Mar-2024 19:15
Jase2985:

 

Behodar:

 

Indeed. The CGA requires availability of parts, and they can't fob you off just because you didn't notice within the first fortnight. I wish you luck though: some retailers (e.g. Noel Leeming) will absolutely refuse to follow the law unless you go down the path of legal action.

 

 

To be fair I wouldn't expect them to stock a case foot, as it's not something that would "fail", but doesn't excuse them from sorting the issue out, whether its to provide a replacement case or supply the foot obtained from the OEM.

 

 

I didn't intend to imply that it would be stocked, just that it would be available to order.

hsvhel
1226 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3206135 13-Mar-2024 19:17
It would be up to the retailer to supply you the part and claim/receive the replacement for their stock from the manufacturer

 

Whilst being polite, and keeping things in writing.....I would start regular comms to become the "itch" that needs to be scratched.

 

Or if it's cheap enough, and you can source it.....calculate the time vs effort vs metal capacity.  Either way, your claim lies with the local supplier you purchased from




concordnz
465 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
EMT (R)

  #3206193 13-Mar-2024 23:57
The overseas supplier/manufacturer is unlikely to supply feet as a seperate part.

As you purchased the items as seperate parts (& not as a reassembled PC). They are well within their rights to request you return just the case for assessment/full replacment - It's astounding the amount of dishonest people who damage parts and then try and claim 'it came like that'...

mattwnz

20118 posts

Uber Geek


  #3206195 14-Mar-2024 00:40
concordnz: The overseas supplier/manufacturer is unlikely to supply feet as a seperate part.

As you purchased the items as seperate parts (& not as a reassembled PC). They are well within their rights to request you return just the case for assessment/full replacment - It's astounding the amount of dishonest people who damage parts and then try and claim 'it came like that'...

 

 

 

I don't live near their store as it was purchased online. Something like a missing rubber foot though isn't  something that can be really  damaged. It just doesn't exist at all and a photo should suffice to show that. The manufacturers website does say that sometimes products may arrive with missing parts, and for the customer to contact them to source those parts (only if purchased online through them directly). So  this sort of defect wouldn't be unexpected by  the manufacturer, and it doesn't sound like their quality control is very good if they make that sort of comment. But the retailer is supposed to supply products free of minor defects, and if not they get an opportunity to sort it out.
But obviously the manufacturer will have the part  as they make the product, and  it is a special size and shape for to fit into the recess of the feet and not something that can be purchased. The retailer said they do purchase from the case manufacturer direct, and not from a middle man supplier, so they have direct contact with them. 

 

 

Handle9
11302 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3206197 14-Mar-2024 02:50
concordnz: The overseas supplier/manufacturer is unlikely to supply feet as a seperate part.

As you purchased the items as seperate parts (& not as a reassembled PC). They are well within their rights to request you return just the case for assessment/full replacment - It's astounding the amount of dishonest people who damage parts and then try and claim 'it came like that'...


The retailer can request the case be returned. Of course at that point the OP is also entitled to claim for any other damages including the cost of the return, the cost of any labour to disassemble and reassemble the case and require the retailers to provide a case in the interim.

Or they can accept a photo.

trig42
5802 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3206205 14-Mar-2024 07:12
In order of cost to you:

 

Write them a polite letter, stating that you will return the case for their assessment. Also, in that letter, state that you will be initiating a small claims proceeding for the cost of disassembling your PC, and you would like a temporary replacement case to put your PC in while they assess the missing foot. If they can't provide one, then state that you will be claiming for the cost of a temporary case so that you can still use your PC. Ask for their address for service.

 

Or, buy four rubber feet from somewhere else like Mitre10.

 

Or, remove the other 3 rubber feet.

 

 

Bung
6406 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3206215 14-Mar-2024 08:01
This could just be another part thrown out with the packaging. I'd try to take a close-up picture of the rubber foot and see if google lens recognises it. 

