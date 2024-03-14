I would strongly recommend having a look at https://www.petfoodreviews.com.au for some good information about feeding your dog.

It's an Australian website, but it's written by a credible pet food nutritionist, and many of the pet foods on offer here are the same.

The pet food industry is dominated by two big suppliers, Mars and Nestle, who make most of the big brands. Sadly most of it is low quality junk made of very cheap ingredients sold at high profit margins, backed up with huge marketing budgets. Your dog will probably eat it, but it's mostly terrible from a nutrition and long-term health point of view.

You'll also find that pet food retail suffers from the same problem as human food retail, with prices highly inflated so that they can periodically offer "specials", with discounts of 20%+ being common. I have a number of trusted dog food products that I buy, and I find it best to shop around every month to avoid paying silly prices. It's not worth becoming too loyal to one supplier, and so long as you don't wait until you've run out before ordering, you can save a lot of money.