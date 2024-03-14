Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Shindig

1581 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#312071 14-Mar-2024 10:39
Hello.

 

New to dog ownership!

 

Where do you go for your dog supplies, both food and accessories 

 

Thank you




CYaBro
4568 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3206270 14-Mar-2024 10:57
pet.co.nz is where we were buying our dog food, when we were trying different brands to see if they would help one of our dog's allergies.

 

They shipped fast (and free if you spend over $59) and pricing was much cheaper than buying locally.

 

 




xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13732 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3206273 14-Mar-2024 11:05
Luckily we have a Lab, so he is happy with anything and everything foodwise, so can cheap out there ;)

 

Best thing to do for a dog (or any pet), find a vet you trust and the animal responds well to. While we have a local vet available, we travel a bit further to one who goes beyond the call of duty for the health and safety of pets. Our dog goes mental when he sees that vet, remembers the care he was given after having a very bad accident.

 

 




rscole86
4970 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3206290 14-Mar-2024 11:35
We changed from pet.co.nz to pet direct.co.nz, after the former got worse and worse with their delivery times. They started as overnight, or two days to Wellington, to regularly taking over a week.

pet direct have never taken longer than two days to get to Wellington, including when it's shipped from Christchurch. This includes packages up to around 20kg.

We occasionally use Jen's pet supplies.

I recommend you look into higher quality foods that do not include fillers, unless you are of course going the raw food route.

Echoing xpd, a good vet can do you wonders, including a good kennel for when you go on holiday. Your fur kids can be traumatised from poor experiences.

Not sure if this helped us, or just chance, but we tried to de-sensitise our dog to fireworks by regularly playing them on the home theatre, progressively louder, so when November came round she now doesn't bat an eyelid.



nedkelly
656 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3206298 14-Mar-2024 11:59
As a Bordercollie owner I agree with rscole86 about using pet direct, they have been my choice and also my friends' who are breeders for buying things.

Rushmere
354 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3206315 14-Mar-2024 12:43
I would strongly recommend having a look at https://www.petfoodreviews.com.au for some good information about feeding your dog.

 

It's an Australian website, but it's written by a credible pet food nutritionist, and many of the pet foods on offer here are the same.

 

The pet food industry is dominated by two big suppliers, Mars and Nestle, who make most of the big brands. Sadly most of it is low quality junk made of very cheap ingredients sold at high profit margins, backed up with huge marketing budgets. Your dog will probably eat it, but it's mostly terrible from a nutrition and long-term health point of view.

 

You'll also find that pet food retail suffers from the same problem as human food retail, with prices highly inflated so that they can periodically offer "specials", with discounts of 20%+ being common. I have a number of trusted dog food products that I buy, and I find it best to shop around every month to avoid paying silly prices. It's not worth becoming too loyal to one supplier, and so long as you don't wait until you've run out before ordering, you can save a lot of money.

CYaBro
4568 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3206344 14-Mar-2024 14:17
rscole86: We changed from pet.co.nz to pet direct.co.nz, after the former got worse and worse with their delivery times. They started as overnight, or two days to Wellington, to regularly taking over a week.

pet direct have never taken longer than two days to get to Wellington, including when it's shipped from Christchurch. This includes packages up to around 20kg.

 

Strange as we never had an issue with deliveries from pet.co.nz.

 

Always arrived within 2 days and we are rural delivery near Oamaru.
Sometimes even arrived overnight!




Stu1
1744 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3206391 14-Mar-2024 17:28
We use Farm source pretty good

 
 
 
 

jonherries
1389 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3206409 14-Mar-2024 18:42
We use Allgroom for grooming supplies. There’s a need to figure out the discounting for repeat orders. We feed Blackhawk and the price varies between pet direct and animates so often good to check.

nztim
3765 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3206425 14-Mar-2024 20:25
toys and things, petdirect.co.nz

 

food we get from our Vet, she is on Royal Canin hypoallergenic food as she's a sensitive little girl.

 

as for Kennels we use Harkleah Meadows, its a big open farm, everywhere else we toured looked cramped and small.

 

 




doctormaxim
102 posts

Master Geek


  #3206462 14-Mar-2024 22:23
Not dog supplies as such, but Animates have wash stations that are either $10-$20 per use or $99 per year for unlimited use. We take our large dog in every 3-4 week for a wash and dry (+ the staff the love seeing him and always give him treats so that nice too)

DamageInc
540 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3206488 15-Mar-2024 06:48
Good post, thank you.

 

 

 

Has anyone else bought dog food from Farmlands?

 

We have a couple times. The 20kg bags, per kilo they work out cheaper for us. My wife prefers to buy the Nood brand. Anyone else tried this?

 

1st bag from Farmlands was CopRice Family Dog Adult 20kg and our bigger dog got flaky skin.

 

Most recent bag is Stockman & Paddock Working Dog Dry Food 20kg the dogs eat it up easy.




Shindig

1581 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3206510 15-Mar-2024 08:25
Thanks for the replies, this is really good information!




kiwifidget
"Cookie"
3393 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3206513 15-Mar-2024 08:42
I'm sure, buried deep deep in the terms and conditions of Geekzone, that it says if someone mentions a pet then that someone must then post a photo of the pet as well. Preferably a photo of said pet in a cute and endearing pose.




nztim
3765 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3206522 15-Mar-2024 09:12
kiwifidget:

 

I'm sure, buried deep deep in the terms and conditions of Geekzone, that it says if someone mentions a pet then that someone must then post a photo of the pet as well. Preferably a photo of said pet in a cute and endearing pose.

 

 

Sure....... :)

 

Our girl is on the far right (her two brothers left and center)..... taken at Pilmmierton Dog Park

 

 

 

 

 




kiwifidget
"Cookie"
3393 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3206524 15-Mar-2024 09:18
yay!




