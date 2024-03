I bet I am like a lot of us with several boxes of old cables and tech. I recently discovered that the goodwill shops are not really interested in taking it, and some have a flat out "No Thanks" policy. I tried listing a bunch of cables $1 reserve but little success. So I am after suggestions.

I have stopped most pick ups these days and I dont use Facebook Market anymore, but if there are any local Whanganui geekzone members who want some boxes of cables gratis DM me