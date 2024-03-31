Anyone know if vaping in a workplace is permitted in NZ? eg For example, tradies working outside on a customers house, and vaping while during the job.
No idea what the law is but I would instruct them to stop,if they persisted they would be told to leave my property and not return.
It falls under the SFEA and its subsequent amendments.
However, if its private property then thats not a workplace as such...
It however is a workplace for the said tradespeople and the workplace policy would fall under that particular business.
Obviously, the tradies shouldn't be smoking on your private property without permission.
Is this a small one or two man sole trader / partnership operation or a larger company?
BUT, how much work is left to do on the property?
Is it a cash job or on the books
Is the smell wafting into the house?
All things to consider....
Just to be clear, is it your house - or a neighbour’s or someone else’s?
Many people here, by posting or supporting posts, assumed that the OP is the house owner. However that is not at all clear and, despite two requests, the OP @mattwnz seems reluctant to clarify the situation.
It could be just a rhetorical question or maybe arose because of something he saw in his neighbourhood. Or maybe he is the vaper in question and is being harried by a homeowner where he is working.
This article by health nz may help.
"The Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products Act 1990 (the Act) requires all internal areas of workplaces, licensed premises and certain public enclosed areas to be smokefree and vapefree. The Act applies to schools, early childhood centres, retailers, licensed premises, sports clubs and all employers."
Vaping is something that annoys the hell out of me. Where ever you go these days you find it hard to avoid sucking in someones vape. i.e. as someone walks into a supermarket, they have that last vape. With smoking it is pretty clear what you are doing, but they can get away with it, with the vape hidden in their hand etc.
Such a big effort was made on "New Zealand smokefree by 2025". I still have to wonder where all that $$$ tax money on cigarettes went to? The cost was pushed up by 10% every year for years.
2025 is next year now, conveniently they did not include vaping because it was thought to be better than cigarettes. Now we have the vaping problem on our hands which in my opinion is far worse than smoking ever was. Smokefree 2025 was actually part of the problem because I recall it even promoted vaping and the use of e-cigarettes instead of tabaco. As least with smoking, we knew what the effects on our health was and in you chose to smoke then that was your choice to be stupid. The harm vaping causes on people who choose to vape is only being realised now, and its too late.
NZ needs to make vapes and electronic cigarette products containing nicotine illegal unless on prescription, that's how it works in QLD, it does not stop everybody as you could drive to NSW to get your fix, but vaping is not nearly as popular here as in NZ or NSW.
As a vaper myself, I have had no issues with trades vaping on my property, as long as it doesn't slow down their productivity that I have hired them to do.
Light up a cigarette id ask them step off my property to do so.
Yes, in my mind they are different, one doesn't stink out the place.
NZ needs to make vapes and electronic cigarette products containing nicotine illegal unless on prescription, that's how it works in QLD, it does not stop everybody as you could drive to NSW to get your fix, but vaping is not nearly as popular here as in NZ or NSW.
Oh come on, you and I both know that vape shop with a Bitcoin ATM and a privately owned ATM that charges $5 for withdrawals and has covered windows and a door with a snarky reminder to close it when you enter definitely isn't following the law and only selling nicotine free vape juice and disposables...
The point is its harder to come by, you can buy weed in every city in the world too if you know where to look.
There is a huge noticeable difference between vaping in QLD and NZ/NSW or any other place that legalizes it completely.
I have always wondered how much of a role of things play in spreading covid and other infectious diseases. Yobbos suck that stuff into their lungs, and then blow it out straight into your face on the street.
When I am walking down the street these days I have to watch the hands of people around me to make sure they're not about to exhale that poison at me. It's becoming really unpleasant, and needs to be better controlled.
Many people here, by posting or supporting posts, assumed that the OP is the house owner. However that is not at all clear and, despite two requests, the OP @mattwnz seems reluctant to clarify the situation.
It could be just a rhetorical question or maybe arose because of something he saw in his neighbourhood. Or maybe he is the vaper in question and is being harried by a homeowner where he is working.
I haven't had time this week to reply.
It isn't my house but some elderly people I know who are having work done on their home. A fair number of the workers walk around the house vaping while working. So it isn't something they are just doing on breaks. They can't leave windows open as they don't want vape smoke in their house. The question though is whether it is considered reasonable to ask them not to vape or smoke on their property. I noticed that the council doesn't allow vaping or smoking in some public spaces like parks and the main streets in the city.
Perfectly reasonable for the property owner to ask them to stop as they are after all on private property as somebody else already mentioned. As a property owner you have the right to deny people onto your propery for whatever reason they chose.
As a vaper myself, I have had no issues with trades vaping on my property, as long as it doesn't slow down their productivity that I have hired them to do.
Light up a cigarette id ask them step off my property to do so.
It really depends on the circumstances, for example one of the builders who worked on the Casa de Cowboy redo smoked but it was only noticeable when talking to him, he was very careful not to cause any discomfort to others. I didn't mind at all, it wasn't bothering anyone.