freitasm












#312296 4-Apr-2024 11:14


I just saw this press release. I have nothing against invented food. But I think their marketing wants to be "shocking" with sentences like "Unlike its traditional counterpart, Quailia is without a heart, brain, feathers, or bones—its entire body consists only of rich flavours, delicate textures, and delectable meat made to be eaten."

 

I've seen some Impossible Food articles in the local supermarket but have yet to try them.

 

Press release and video:

 

 

Today Vow (https://www.eatvow.com/), the pioneering food company enabled by cultured meat technology, proudly unveiled Quailia: an entirely new food carefully crafted from a subspecies of the Japanese quail, available now in Singapore. For the first time in history, Quailia signifies a new frontier in meat innovation and can only be experienced in Forged Parfait, the flagship product from Vow’s Forged brand.

 

Vow is the third worldwide to market food derived from cultured cells (produced entirely without animal serum)—an extraordinary achievement given that approximately 150 companies strive for the same goal. Vow has achieved novel food approval in less than five years with a funding of 56 million, representing around half the time and less than 10% of the capital raised compared to its competitors that have reached market.

 

To create Forged Parfait, the company embarked on an impressive culinary journey. Starting with a small sample of cells from a Japanese quail, Forged’s food scientists meticulously identified and isolated those contributing to its taste and texture. After studying the cells to discover what nutrients and environment they thrive in, they were moved to a bioreactor – a stainless steel tank akin to those found in a brewery – to emulate the natural growth conditions needed to flourish. Forged’s skilled chefs then mixed those cells with other ingredients to create the culinary masterpiece that is Coturnix Fornax, also known as Quailia. Unlike its traditional counterpart, Quailia is without a heart, brain, feathers, or bones – its entire body consists only of rich flavors, delicate textures, and delectable meat made to be eaten.

 

“Today we are making history yet again. We tantalised diners around the world with the Mammoth Meatball, and now we're bringing to life another world-first – an entirely new, utterly delectable animal,” said George Peppou, CEO, Vow, “Quailia is the ultimate expression of what we do – intentionally create foods unlike anything we’ve had before. Forged Parfait combines a flavor and texture combination you can’t find anywhere else. The result is a delightful contradiction rich yet delicate with a unique weightless, melt-in-your-mouth quality.”

 

In a culinary landscape where diners crave novelty, more than half of high-end consumers want to experience never-before-tasted ingredients (Internal Research, January 2024). Forged recognizes this appetite for innovation, using its unprecedented approach to create entirely new meats. Instead of using cell culturing to recreate meats we already have access to, Forged is creating foods with flavor and texture combinations previously unachieved.

 

Renowned Chef and Owner of Tippling Club, Ryan Clift, who has collaborated with Forged for two years, agrees: “I’m so blown away by the profile of Forged Parfait. It’s sweet, has a beautiful, delicate flavor, and the texture is always perfect. It’s the perfect parfait.”

 

Forged Parfait will be available to experience first in Singapore at Mandala Club’s MORI from April 12, 2024, to April 27, 2024. Forged Parfait will continue to roll out at some of the finest Singapore restaurants soon.

 

About Vow

 

Founded in April 2019, Vow’s mission is to make sustainable food irresistible and available to billions of people. Based in Sydney, Australia, the company, comprised of innovators, engineers, scientists, artists, and foodies, is making entirely new meat products directly from the cells of animals instead of the animals themselves. Vow is the first company outside the U.S. to gain regulatory approval for cultured meat, and is backed with 56M in funding from investors like Blackbird and Prosperity7. Forged Parfait is the flagship product from Vow’s Forged brand.

 

 




SaltyNZ








  #3214113 4-Apr-2024 11:23
Quailia is without a heart, brain, feathers, or bones

 

 

 

 

ah so that's what happens to retired politicians




networkn









  #3214129 4-Apr-2024 11:59
SaltyNZ:

 

 

Quailia is without a heart, brain, feathers, or bones

 

 

 

 

ah so that's what happens to retired politicians

 

 

 

 

Reminds me of this joke: 

 

 

 

A man is lying in the hospital, waiting to be the first person in history to receive a brain transplant. A doctor comes in and says "Congratulations! But unfortunately since this is a new procedure your insurance isn't going to cover it all. So we're going to give you 3 choices for brains and you can decide which you can afford." "Okay, what are they?" Says the man to the doctor. The doctor says "Well, first there's engineer brain, that's $100 an ounce. Then there's astrophysicist brain, that'll cost you $200 an ounce. Finally there's politician brain. That's the most expensive at $1000 an ounce." The man looks at the doctor, surprised. "That's absurd! Why is the politician brain so expensive?" The doctor turns to him and says "Sir, do you have any idea how MANY politicians it takes to get an ounce of brain?!?"

 

https://www.ba-bamail.com/jokes/political-jokes/?jokeid=1508

 

 

SaltyNZ








  #3214134 4-Apr-2024 12:03
ROFL! I thought the punchline was going to be "Well, sir, it's never been used." but that's way better. :-D




wellygary





  #3214138 4-Apr-2024 12:14
About Vow
Founded in April 2019, Vow’s mission is to make sustainable food irresistible and available to billions of people

 

Forged Parfait will continue to roll out at some of the finest Singapore restaurants soon.

 

Hmm, I sense a slight disconnect in a food aimed to be available to billions of people, being available in the "finest restaurants"...
perhaps they should just admit they are in it for the money and be done with it....

 

 

freitasm












  #3214140 4-Apr-2024 12:24
It could be they want to be widely available but they do need to start field testing somewhere. 




networkn









  #3214142 4-Apr-2024 12:26
freitasm:

 

It could be they want to be widely available but they do need to start field testing somewhere. 

 

 

I'm pretty adventurous when it comes to eating food, I eat almost everything (Tofu, Olives and some shellfish are not things I like to eat), but I would struggle mentally with this if served to me. 

 

 

Rikkitic







  #3214147 4-Apr-2024 12:38
Yuk!

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 



neb








  #3214155 4-Apr-2024 13:21
networkn:

Reminds me of this joke:

 

 

There's many similar jokes. One I've heard is that someone has a brain tumour and they need to remove parts of his brain. To make sure things are still working, they ask him to recite "Mary had a little lamb". They take out half his brain, all OK. They take out three quarters of his brain, all OK. They take out 90% of his brain, still OK. They take out 99% of his brain and suddenly he switches to "My fellow Americans...".

 

 

(This was a Reagan-era joke).

Kraven





  #3214157 4-Apr-2024 13:51
Vow website:
We create food that's good for your taste buds, your health and your planet.

 

They have to be aliens, right?

tecnam2003






  #3214164 4-Apr-2024 14:13
Was this released on April 1st???

freitasm












  #3214218 4-Apr-2024 14:41
Nope, released today.




SaltyNZ








  #3214221 4-Apr-2024 14:49
networkn:

 

freitasm:

 

It could be they want to be widely available but they do need to start field testing somewhere. 

 

 

I'm pretty adventurous when it comes to eating food, I eat almost everything (Tofu, Olives and some shellfish are not things I like to eat), but I would struggle mentally with this if served to me. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

I wouldn't necessarily have any qualms about eating it, but I am skeptical that vat-grown meat will ever be indistinguishable from 'real' meat. So maybe this is the way - don't try to make it be.

 

I also hope it'll never be cheaper than real meat for a long time. Because I hope we'll wise up and not quite f*** the planet to the point where agriculture has collapsed.




Tinkerisk





  #3214239 4-Apr-2024 15:48
I'm just getting my shotgun out. But not to hunt real quails, but foxes that have decimated them in their territory.




wellygary





  #3214256 4-Apr-2024 16:33
Once we go down this dark path its only a few more steps to Soylent Green. 😀

neb








  #3214268 4-Apr-2024 17:31
SaltyNZ:

I wouldn't necessarily have any qualms about eating it, but I am skeptical that vat-grown meat will ever be indistinguishable from 'real' meat.

 

 

Fake chicken tastes just like chicken (as does alligator, snake, and spoo). I wouldn't have any problems eating that, and it'd get rid of a massive amount of both pollution and suffering by the chickens.

 

 

Non-chicken fake meat OTOH...

