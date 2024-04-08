Hello! I have started up a public instance of SearXNG (check them out here) for the purpose of giving New Zealanders the option to use a privacy safe browser.

It's hosted here in New Zealand and ran by New Zealanders for New Zealanders!

Now I do understand that all of you here are smart cookies and could easily spin up a docker container with a private instance of SearXNG but if you don't want to go through the hassle you are more than welcome to use my public instance.

I have adjusted the global settings of the browser to be as fast as it can whilst also providing some good results. It's free to use, I front the domain and VPS hosting costs out of passion.

You can find the instance here: https://privatenz.com

You can find the privacy policy here: https://privatenz.com/privacy-policy

If you want to use it, go for it.. if you don't then don't. It's purely there for anyone to use and feel a little securer on the internet.