NZ Hosted SearXNG Instance
#312344 8-Apr-2024 16:21
Hello! I have started up a public instance of SearXNG (check them out here) for the purpose of giving New Zealanders the option to use a privacy safe browser. 

 

It's hosted here in New Zealand and ran by New Zealanders for New Zealanders!

 

Now I do understand that all of you here are smart cookies and could easily spin up a docker container with a private instance of SearXNG but if you don't want to go through the hassle you are more than welcome to use my public instance.

 

I have adjusted the global settings of the browser to be as fast as it can whilst also providing some good results. It's free to use, I front the domain and VPS hosting costs out of passion.

 

 

 

You can find the instance here: https://privatenz.com

 

You can find the privacy policy here: https://privatenz.com/privacy-policy 

 

 

 

If you want to use it, go for it.. if you don't then don't. It's purely there for anyone to use and feel a little securer on the internet.

  #3215825 8-Apr-2024 18:04
I don't mean to bump but if there's any specific engine you want added back in then let me know, I went with the obvious ones getting rid of the ones that tend to respond with some rubbish results.

