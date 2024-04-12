Handsomedan

Woman loses over $200k after failing to settle on property deal

Paraphrasing:

Woman entered unconditional agreement to purchase unbuilt property and paid $83k deposit

Upon completion, she apparently ghosted and not only lost her deposit, but incurred costs for the developer paying to resell the property at a lower price, paying commission to a Real Estate agent and interest costs amongst others

An object lesson in making sure you can follow through if you enter into a deal to buy off the plans, I guess.

Tough lesson to learn for the purchaser (although we do not know the circumstances of her failure to buy or lack of contact).