Failure to settle on property costs buyer over $200k
Handsomedan

#312383 12-Apr-2024 13:46
Woman loses over $200k after failing to settle on property deal

 

Paraphrasing: 

 

Woman entered unconditional agreement to purchase unbuilt property and paid $83k deposit

 

Upon completion, she apparently ghosted and not only lost her deposit, but incurred costs for the developer paying to resell the property at a lower price, paying commission to a Real Estate agent and interest costs amongst others

 

 

 

An object lesson in making sure you can follow through if you enter into a deal to buy off the plans, I guess. 

 

Tough lesson to learn for the purchaser (although we do not know the circumstances of her failure to buy or lack of contact). 

 

 




Kyanar
  #3217391 12-Apr-2024 14:01
Er, according to the article, she wasn't represented in court, and Stuff couldn't contact her either. Seems a bit premature for Stuff to say she "learned a costly lesson" when it's unclear if the woman is even still breathing, let alone in any condition to learn anything

 
 
 
 

SATTV
  #3217395 12-Apr-2024 14:13
Kyanar:

 

 Seems a bit premature for Stuff to say she "learned a costly lesson" when it's unclear if the woman is even still breathing, let alone in any condition to learn anything

 

 

I think you are splitting some very fine hairs there.

 

If she had passed away I am sure they would have found that out very quickly and easily.

 

 




heavenlywild
  #3217413 12-Apr-2024 15:09
What's so newsworthy about this? It's how it works.

 

The person who didn't settle and buy my property lost his 130k deposit.

 

He's lucky I didn't go after my other losses because he had nothing to go after.

 

PS - luckily for the 130k otherwise on balance I would've lost much more. I ended selling for much less due to the changing market many years back.




