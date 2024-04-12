Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Email delivery failure notification, I didn't send email.
#312391 12-Apr-2024 22:52
Is there a way someone could fake where an email came from. I just don’t see how they could’ve been logged into my account, and no email is showing in my sent folders.

 

On Gmail I received a delivery notification failure and I never sent the email.

 

I’m wondering if the failure notification is fake and trying to get me to click on a link in it like "Learn more"

 

I looked at devices logged into account and it is only iPad and iPhone. And lap top signed out three days ago, if use lap top I always sign out when finished. Lap top was turned off at time of email.

 

I did reply about 4 days ago to another email legitimate one that bounced and it is hard to tell difference between two. The one that I did have that bounced though had at bottom forwarded email and my actual email address, where instead of my email address this one had web site.

 

I’ve removed the auto links from below and changed the https in the support Google one to * as they may be dodgy links.

 

And it had the before @ part of email address of my email address, I’ve replaced with bold.

 

 

 

The response was:

 

The email account that you tried to reach does not exist. Please try double-checking the recipient's email address for typos or unnecessary spaces. For more information, go to *****://support.google.com/mail/?p=NoSuchUser

 




---------- Forwarded message ----------
From: Website: pt.xx.xx |---Ray-Ban Sunglasses Limited Time Offer!---|---Everything up to 90% off!---|---Only $24.99 each---|---Get our amazing deals my email address before @ here---|---You can select the Sunglasses in our website: mmkfx.xx.xx
To: 
Cc: 
Bcc: 
Date: Fri, 12 Apr 2024 16:26:52 +0800
Subject: ntbcvd
----- Message truncated -----

  #3217600 13-Apr-2024 00:19
It's just email spoofing: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Email_spoofing 

 

Essentially means somebody attempted to "spoof" an email out using your email address. As you use Gmail you're somewhat protected from this but some email servers may give you a bounceback.

 

Afraid there is absolutely nothing you can do about this. The emails shouldn't make it to the destination due to other factors like SPF/DKIM/DMARC that'll likely fail.




  #3217613 13-Apr-2024 06:55
Is the intent to get the sunglasses spam into your inbox disguised as a bounce?

  #3217689 13-Apr-2024 12:49
I think it is a genuine bounce, as it has in from field "Mail Delivery Subsystem mailer-daemon@googlemail.com" This is exactly the same as the from field in an email that did bounce.

 

There are no IP numbers same as the genuine one in the from field. I can’t find the details tab when pressing the three dots, one on emails and there’s another at top of screen, Google search suggests there should be details option there to get more details on email, show original option to get IP address’s but option is not there in my gmail application.

 

Also another search came up with this: "Unfortunately, tracing an email sender's location in Gmail is not possible. The problem with Gmail is that it does not include the source IP address in the email headers. Resultantly, you're unable to get your hands on the sender's IP address to track them."

 

 

 

The domain they were trying to send to was @colpal.com 

 

Guessing the email server didn’t do the proper security checks as in Michael’s post.

 

Just hoping if too many get through that Google knows it didn’t come from my email address if complaints come back. 

 

I also noticed the To field is blank, this had the email address I was sending to in the one that I did that bounced in the forwarded message part.

