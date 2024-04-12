Is there a way someone could fake where an email came from. I just don’t see how they could’ve been logged into my account, and no email is showing in my sent folders.

On Gmail I received a delivery notification failure and I never sent the email.

I’m wondering if the failure notification is fake and trying to get me to click on a link in it like "Learn more"

I looked at devices logged into account and it is only iPad and iPhone. And lap top signed out three days ago, if use lap top I always sign out when finished. Lap top was turned off at time of email.

I did reply about 4 days ago to another email legitimate one that bounced and it is hard to tell difference between two. The one that I did have that bounced though had at bottom forwarded email and my actual email address, where instead of my email address this one had web site.

I’ve removed the auto links from below and changed the https in the support Google one to * as they may be dodgy links.

And it had the before @ part of email address of my email address, I’ve replaced with bold.

The response was:

The email account that you tried to reach does not exist. Please try double-checking the recipient's email address for typos or unnecessary spaces. For more information, go to *****://support.google.com/mail/?p=NoSuchUser







---------- Forwarded message ----------

From: Website: pt.xx.xx |---Ray-Ban Sunglasses Limited Time Offer!---|---Everything up to 90% off!---|---Only $24.99 each---|---Get our amazing deals my email address before @ here---|---You can select the Sunglasses in our website: mmkfx.xx.xx

To:

Cc:

Bcc:

Date: Fri, 12 Apr 2024 16:26:52 +0800

Subject: ntbcvd

----- Message truncated -----