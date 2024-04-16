Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topic'Modules' on Top of Street Lights
SamF

1558 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#312435 16-Apr-2024 12:30
Send private message

In case you're like me and have always wanted to know what the 'modules' on the top of modern street lights were; today I discovered the answer.

 

Due to an unfortunate series of events involving a vehicle and a lamp post, I came into temporary possession of one of said 'modules' and managed to find a make and model number on it.

 

A brief Interwebs search uncovered the following user manual:
https://fccid.io/NTAN3G/User-Manual/Users-Manual-4518810.pdf

 

TLDR: It's a Wireless Light Control Unit.

 

 

 

Features include:

 

• Light sensor - Operates as a photocell with the integrated microcontroller and is used as a backup light control in the event of microcontroller failure.
• Energy meter - Continuous measurement collection and aggregation.
• Integrated RF antenna.
• Real Time Clock (only when connected to the system or when unit received its time zone from the system and operates with GPS)
• Network data is protected by AES 128 encryption.
• Relay Control for LED driver/ballast power.
• Uses licensed frequency.
• Built in GPS receiver for auto-commissioning

 

 

 

But the really interesting thing is that they all work together to form a AES 128 encrypted mesh network operating in the 450-470MHz band (licensed) to distribute the control signals.

 

It's low speed (4.8kbps), but I guess there's not a lot of data in a 'switch on/off' signal.

 

 

 

It also monitors various operating parameters such as:

 

• Current
• Voltage
• Lamp energy (kWh)
• Metered/Active power (Watt)
• Power Factor
• Lamp Burning hours
• LED Driver Temperature (depend on LED driver characteristics)

 

 

 

Bonus fun fact: The unit allows the lights to be dimmed!

 

 

 

Anyway, I thought that was pretty interesting.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3
SaltyNZ
8063 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
2degrees
Lifetime subscriber

  #3219074 16-Apr-2024 12:33
Send private message

Network data is protected by AES 128 encryption.

 

 

 

Well ... that's no fun.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone 15 Pro Max + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung (affiliate link).
MadEngineer
4204 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#3219075 16-Apr-2024 12:35
Send private message

No no no you've got it all wrong.  They're cameras watching for people using mobile phones while driving.  

 

They also connect via 5G.




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

SamF

1558 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3219076 16-Apr-2024 12:35
Send private message

SaltyNZ:

 

Well ... that's no fun.

 

 

 

 

My thoughts EXACTLY, haha.

 

I had brief visions of being able to remotely control said devices via an app on my phone... :D



heavenlywild
5039 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3219077 16-Apr-2024 12:39
Send private message

Cool, always wondered what they were for.




Buying a Tesla? Use my Tesla referral link and we both get discounts and credits.

networkn
Networkn
32137 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3219078 16-Apr-2024 12:41
Send private message

SamF:

 

My thoughts EXACTLY, haha.

 

I had brief visions of being able to remotely control said devices via an app on my phone... :D

 

 

The worlds largest twinkly installation? Take THAT Tim the Toolman Taylor!

 

 

SaltyNZ
8063 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
2degrees
Lifetime subscriber

  #3219080 16-Apr-2024 12:42
Send private message

networkn:

 

SamF:

 

My thoughts EXACTLY, haha.

 

I had brief visions of being able to remotely control said devices via an app on my phone... :D

 

 

The worlds largest twinkly installation? Take THAT Tim the Toolman Taylor!

 

 

 

 

 

 

Das Blinkencity!




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone 15 Pro Max + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

richms
27899 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3219081 16-Apr-2024 12:42
Send private message

The only part of it I am aware of being used here is the dimming as the night goes on to save power.




Richard rich.ms



Oblivian
7268 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3219088 16-Apr-2024 13:10
Send private message

I had gathered after the chc quakes and issues with entire strings going out that they were likely a smart controller mesh to ditch more cables. Guess not as isolated as that alone.

No joke about the 5g tho. That was well flogged during initial rollout by the tinfoilers complaining they we're being installed secretly and without consulting ontop.

Presumably it's not purely ripple or lux anymore but a bit of IFTTT logic around dst and fog etc.

Jvipers2
200 posts

Master Geek


  #3219096 16-Apr-2024 14:02
Send private message

That probably explains having the solar powered boxes attached to a street light pole every KM or so...

Good find!

SamF

1558 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3219099 16-Apr-2024 14:04
Send private message

Jvipers2: That probably explains having the solar powered boxes attached to a street light pole every KM or so...

Good find!

 

 

 

Thanks! :)

 

Not so sure about the solar powered boxes, since these modules will be running off the power to the street lights.

SamF

1558 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3219101 16-Apr-2024 14:10
Send private message

Purely based on hypothetical speculation; even though the network comms are encrypted, I wonder if today's 'On' signal data would be effective tomorrow?

 

It could be that there's a time-based component to the command, but who knows?

 

Wouldn't be the first time that security has taken a back door to expedience...

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13659 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3219112 16-Apr-2024 14:58
Send private message

SamF:

 

Due to an unfortunate series of events involving a vehicle and a lamp post, I came into temporary possession of one of said 'modules' and managed to find a make and model number on it.

 

 

How's your car ? ;)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

SamF

1558 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3219114 16-Apr-2024 15:02
Send private message

 

How's your car ? ;)

 

 

 

 

MY car is fine; the car of the lady who crashed into another vehicle, mounted the curb, bounced off a parked car and into the lamp post isn't doing so well however! :D

Senecio
2660 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3219116 16-Apr-2024 15:09
Send private message

What always amazes me when a street light comes down is just how big they are. When you are looking up at them ~5m off the ground they don't look that big but when you see one on the ground they are huge!

SamF

1558 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3219118 16-Apr-2024 15:12
Send private message

Senecio:

 

What always amazes me when a street light comes down is just how big they are. When you are looking up at them ~5m off the ground they don't look that big but when you see one on the ground they are huge!

 

 

 

 

For sure; and they're SOLID!  Cast metal of some kind.

 1 | 2 | 3
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright