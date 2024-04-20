tecnam2003

I look at it this way. Despite the fact that the greenhouse effect of CO2 leading to climate change from coal burning was first described in 1895 by Arrhenius, some doubters remain. However even if you choose to believe that fossil fuel burning is not causing climate change there are some absolutely undeniable facts:

The Earth isn't making any more fossil fuel* - it will run out

The fuels we are now extracting are extremely energy-intensive to get at and refine, and in some cases cost more energy than we get out of them again**. This will only get worse increasingly quickly as the remaining easy stuff runs out

They're poisonous, and spills have a devastating impact on the surrounding environment - Exxon Valdez, Deepwater Horizon etc.

The exhaust is also poisonous and is implicated in millions of deaths and many times more illnesses every year - especially fine particulates, PM2.5

What if we cleaned up the air so people didn't get sick and die and it was all for nothing...?

Since we bring up Einstein though: for every 1 Einstein bucking the trend of established science there are 999 people who are just wrong. Nobody actually thought Einstein was wrong. But for the sake of argument, the difference is that Einstein's theory made a whole bunch of predictions and despite every increasingly technologically sophisticated test we have thrown at it, it has been right every time. By contrast basically all of the evidence against greenhouse effect causing global warming has been thoroughly debunked by the rest of the climate science community. And even Einstein spent the latter half of his life barking up the wrong tree trying to unify general relativity and electromagnetism because he hated the thought of quantum mechanics, a theory he helped invent in the first place.

*Or rather if it is, it's making at geological timescale speed, and we've used most of the original stuff up in 150 years

**So why extract? Politics, of course.