tecnam2003

Very thought provoking you tube video from eminent Scientists and Nobel Prize winner.
The link takes you to Climate: The Movie.
Stand by for incoming (sounds of air raid sirens wailing in the background).
And my thoughts are (having watched it weeks ago) that it’s nice that some counter science has been allowed to remain on the internet without being memory holed.
I expect the people in the film to be attacked rather than the facts.
If the same thing had been applied to Einstein, then the Newtonian’s would have made sure the relativity theorem would never have seen the light of day. It’s quite notable that the scientists that appear in the video are essentially untouchable and don’t have to worry about their careers.
"We've arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996
gehenna: How about you tell us what thoughts it provoked in you, instead of just dropping a random 2hr YouTube link.
same link dropped post from yesterday
Correct...same link was posted yesterday but was removed.
wasn't sure if I had violated some unwritten rule.
Kevin
I look at it this way. Despite the fact that the greenhouse effect of CO2 leading to climate change from coal burning was first described in 1895 by Arrhenius, some doubters remain. However even if you choose to believe that fossil fuel burning is not causing climate change there are some absolutely undeniable facts:
What if we cleaned up the air so people didn't get sick and die and it was all for nothing...?
Since we bring up Einstein though: for every 1 Einstein bucking the trend of established science there are 999 people who are just wrong. Nobody actually thought Einstein was wrong. But for the sake of argument, the difference is that Einstein's theory made a whole bunch of predictions and despite every increasingly technologically sophisticated test we have thrown at it, it has been right every time. By contrast basically all of the evidence against greenhouse effect causing global warming has been thoroughly debunked by the rest of the climate science community. And even Einstein spent the latter half of his life barking up the wrong tree trying to unify general relativity and electromagnetism because he hated the thought of quantum mechanics, a theory he helped invent in the first place.
*Or rather if it is, it's making at geological timescale speed, and we've used most of the original stuff up in 150 years
**So why extract? Politics, of course.
So you watched the linked video then?
Because none of the points you raise, with the possible exception of scientific consensus, are raised in the movie.
"We've arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996
I am not here to let people post misinformation and conspiracy theories.
The link was removed before and was removed again today.
The user was banned.
End of discussion.
