My Herman Miller Aeron chair passed away sadly and I have been in the hunt for a comfortable replacement that is suitable for my disabilities that is easy to get on and off safely. I have come to the conclusion that in the Wellington region there is very little choice and few resellers. Now I may have missed resellers as my search has been mainly online and the chairs I have found in store have been unsuitable or cause me pain.

Does anyone have any suggestions for chairs and outlets that I could try. It is vital that the chairs are available to try. Any advice would be gratefully recieved.

Moderators; I had no idea what section I should place this query, please feel free to relocate if needed.