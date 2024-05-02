Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New office chair options (Solved)
#312624 2-May-2024 10:36
My Herman Miller Aeron chair passed away sadly and I have been in the hunt for a comfortable replacement that is suitable for my disabilities that is easy to get on and off safely. I have come to the conclusion that in the Wellington region there is very little choice and few resellers. Now I may have missed resellers as my search has been mainly online and the chairs I have found in store have been unsuitable or cause me pain.

 

Does anyone have any suggestions for chairs and outlets that I could try. It is vital that the chairs are available to try. Any advice would be gratefully recieved.

 

Moderators; I had no idea what section I should place this query, please feel free to relocate if needed. 

toejam316
  #3225444 2-May-2024 11:04
Definitely keeping an eye on this thread - especially if anyone has suggestions of good, affordable chairs. My partner needs a chair but doesn't want to splash out a ridiculous amount for something gamer-y like my secret lab.




Bung
  #3225447 2-May-2024 11:06
Give FIL Furniture in Porirua a call. With the new Government hacking at staff numbers they may be clearing some offices that haven’t been sat in that often since working from home became the thing. My wife got a near new condition Formway Life for just over $400 last year. The woman at FIL had worked at Formway so knew a lot about chairs.

Scott3
  #3225463 2-May-2024 11:15
toejam316:

 

Definitely keeping an eye on this thread - especially if anyone has suggestions of good, affordable chairs. My partner needs a chair but doesn't want to splash out a ridiculous amount for something gamer-y like my secret lab.

 



My wife and I run formway life chairs. Purchased used.

 

 

I like the configuration shown above (no arm rests, with lumber support).

Had them at an office I used to work at so was happy to buy online without trying. (obviously no good for OP).

 

 

 

This chair is probably the default nicer corporate chair in NZ, and comes in a heap cheaper than Herman Miller. Common enough that when the gas strut started sinking, the first vendor I called had a replacement in stock.



wellygary
  #3225466 2-May-2024 11:28
I've got a Formway Be Chair that is still rocking after 15 years, - it wasn;t cheap, but its been a great investment 

 

I got it from Zentith in Wellington 

 

https://www.zenithinteriors.com/nz/about/locations/

 

 

 

MikeB4

  #3225470 2-May-2024 11:47
Two must have features I need are adjustable armrests and the back must have support for my neck and shoulders. I need the armrests to assist with moving from the wheelchair and the desk chair and vice versa. The armrest need to be adjustable to enable ergonomic support of my arms. Due to fusion of the vertebrae in the neck my shoulders and neck need to be supported to prevent fractures.

 

I will check out Formway and Zenith. 

Talkiet
  #3225487 2-May-2024 12:25
wellygary:

 

I've got a Formway Be Chair that is still rocking after 15 years, - it wasn;t cheap, but its been a great investment 

 

I got it from Zentith in Wellington 

 

https://www.zenithinteriors.com/nz/about/locations/

 

 

 

 

 

LOL their website doesn't show pricing... I guess that means I can't afford it!

 

Cheers - N




MikeB4

  #3225490 2-May-2024 12:43
@Talkiet I hope they are less expensive than Herman Miller chairs. My late Herman Miller chair was expensive. 



vexxxboy
  #3225495 2-May-2024 12:50
i love my Buro chair , i got it for the warranty. 10 years on the chair and lifetime on the gas lift. I was sick of buying cheaper chairs and the gas lift stop working after a year or so. Everything is adjustable so really comfortable.




jonathan18
  #3225507 2-May-2024 13:32
As boring as it is, and with none of the cachet that comes with being a Formway or similar, I'm a firm fan of the Spectrum 3 chair ever since having it recommended by an OT following a workplace assessment. Stable, ultra-comfortable for all-day usage, comes in a range of options (wider base, w/ or w/o arms etc). Since bought four of them for the whole family to use at home - second-hand they're a steal. Had no problems with gas etc on any of them.

 

https://edenoffice.co.nz/chairs/spectrum

 

 

 

 

CokemonZ
  #3225544 2-May-2024 15:57
Seating - Office Chairs – All Heart Store Wellington (all-heart-store-wellington.myshopify.com)

 

 

 

These guys sell recycled office furniture, and even have some herman millar chairs in stock right now.

mattwnz
  #3225622 2-May-2024 18:16
Bung:

 

Give FIL Furniture in Porirua a call. With the new Government hacking at staff numbers they may be clearing some offices that haven’t been sat in that often since working from home became the thing. My wife got a near new condition Formway Life for just over $400 last year. The woman at FIL had worked at Formway so knew a lot about chairs.

 

 

 

 

In the past some government department furniture has been sold by Turners Auctions. I got a  European office chair that retailed for well  over 1k that was part of a government departments refresh of furniture, for $100 in auction. 

MikeB4

  #3225737 3-May-2024 07:35
This chair from Kada looks promising. I will have to see it and try first. One can buy a MacBook Air for similar money so hopefully the chair has Bluetooth because everything is better with Bluetooth.

 

https://kada.co.nz/product/gesture-chair-with-headrest/

 

 

 

Dulouz
  #3225742 3-May-2024 08:18
wellygary:

 

I've got a Formway Be Chair that is still rocking after 15 years, - it wasn;t cheap, but its been a great investment 

 

I got it from Zentith in Wellington 

 

https://www.zenithinteriors.com/nz/about/locations/

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

I always get my chairs from Zentith - they make them to order so you can specify the materials, colours you prefer. Cost isn't too bad as most second hand sellers inflate their pricing.




Amanon

billgates
  #3225769 3-May-2024 08:28
I purchased the Leap v2 chair in 2020 and the price was $1100 back then and Gesture was $1500. They have gone up in price siginificiantly. Very happy with the Leap v2.

 

Leap Chair | Kada




MikeB4

  #3225797 3-May-2024 09:38
@billgates the Gesture is now $2499. It's at the upper limits of my budget. Due to my disabilities I always have to spend a lot of money to get what is suitable, annoying but that is my life.

