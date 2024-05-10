Signed up for an online competition a year ago. Got a phone call saying I hadn't won but I could get a great deal on some other items. Told them I wasn't interested and thought that was it.

Since then I will get almost regular phone calls (although did get a break for a while) and each time I ask them to remove me from their phone list which they always say they will do. I do wonder if they really understand english as all the callers have a foreign accent.

I would get daily phone calls. Sometimes I get abusive back (not really me but after so many calls you just decide to let loose). Other times I'll just do something weird, like the time I randomly just said yes, no, no, yes until they hung up.

Today, a guy called Harvey phoned me. He said I had entered a competition last week (I hadn't). Despite me telling him I wasn't interested, and had entered no such competition, and will never, ever buy from them, he politely acknowledged my concerns and then continued to try and sell me something. Eventually he gave up and said he would take my name off the list.

4 hours later, a guy called Harvey phoned me. He said I had entered a competition last week and was trying to sell me some tech gadgets. He didn't seem to recall our phone call 4 hours earlier.

Looks like Techxavvy is a, and I'd say this loosely, legitimate NZ business as they have a storefront in Hamilton where I live. The phone calls though come from an 03 3714539 number - probably an overseas based sales centre.

I'm mildly amused by their persistence but really depends on my mood. I'm running out of weird things to do to them when they phone. Next step is a compliant to the Commerce Commission but I wonder what the process is if I invoice them for every call?

Now that I think about it, giving them the benefit of the doubt - perhaps I'm on someone's hitlist and they keep signing up with my details. I wonder who I have offended recently?