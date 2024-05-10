Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Signed up for an online competition a year ago. Got a phone call saying I hadn't won but I could get a great deal on some other items. Told them I wasn't interested and thought that was it.


 


Since then I will get almost regular phone calls (although did get a break for a while) and each time I ask them to remove me from their phone list which they always say they will do. I do wonder if they really understand english as all the callers have a foreign accent.


 


I would get daily phone calls. Sometimes I get abusive back (not really me but after so many calls you just decide to let loose). Other times I'll just do something weird, like the time I randomly just said yes, no, no, yes until they hung up. 


 


Today, a guy called Harvey phoned me. He said I had entered a competition last week (I hadn't). Despite me telling him I wasn't interested, and had entered no such competition, and will never, ever buy from them, he politely acknowledged my concerns and then continued to try and sell me something. Eventually he gave up and said he would take my name off the list.


 


4 hours later, a guy called Harvey phoned me. He said I had entered a competition last week and was trying to sell me some tech gadgets. He didn't seem to recall our phone call 4 hours earlier.


 


Looks like Techxavvy is a, and I'd say this loosely, legitimate NZ business as they have a storefront in Hamilton where I live. The phone calls though come from an 03 3714539 number - probably an overseas based sales centre.


I'm mildly amused by their persistence but really depends on my mood. I'm running out of weird things to do to them when they phone. Next step is a compliant to the Commerce Commission but I wonder what the process is if I invoice them for every call? 


 


Now that I think about it, giving them the benefit of the doubt  - perhaps I'm on someone's hitlist and they keep signing up with my details. I wonder who I have offended recently?


 


 


 

hsvhel
MadEngineer
Mrbunglethecat
I am rung every week for the past 6 months by these monkeys and tell them every time that i don't want their stuff and i want to be removed from their list.

 

Last night i got told that I won a blue tooth speaker, I asked the lady that i was talking to that if she ever had trouble sleeping at night when she thought all the people she had scammed and the guilt she should should feel. I then proceeded to tell her to stick her blue tooth speak so far up her butt that it hurt. The funny thing was she still proceeded to be nice to me and try and sell stuff. 

 

 



Gurezaemon
Wow - looks like one of those mobile shopping vans but in a shopfront/online setting:

 

 

 

https://techxavvy.com/product/xiaomi-redmi-12c/

 

30 payments of $28 - you get the phone after 10 payments ($280)

 

 

 

The phone retails for around $250

 

https://parallelimported.co.nz/xiaomi-redmi-12c-mobile-phone/

 

 

 

iPhone 15:

 

https://techxavvy.com/product/iphone15-128gb/

 

Total cost $3825 you get it after paying $2975 (35 weeks)

 

 

 

Retail iphone 15 is $1649

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

Mrbunglethecat
2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3247766 12-Jun-2024 10:59
Send private message

you should check out their google reviews, lots of people not receiving what they paid for

xpd:

 

Lenders cannot ask you to pay back more than twice the amount borrowed.

 

https://www.consumerprotection.govt.nz/general-help/ways-to-buy-and-pay/hire-purchase-and-buying-on-credit

 

Wonder if that applies.......

 

 

There's no mention of a cost of credit so they could argue it's a laybuy.

 

Hire purchase means you get to take the product home at the start. In this case you get it only once you've made a certain number of payments (basically more than enough to buy it outright so basically they can collect the money then go buy the item for you and still collect the remainder of the payments, risk free). 

 

 

 

There's nothing stopping someone from selling a $500 item for $600, or $800, or $2,000 - especially if it comes with a shitty $15 bluetooth speaker ;-)

 

 

 

 

It's on one of those who called sites. Stating they ask for shipping costs and want the CC to charge to to get it.

Also using a south island spark allotment? Rather than Hamilton.

Certainly one for the telco report.

Gurezaemon:

 

If the calls are coming from an identifiable number, can't you just block that number?

 

 

 

 

In my case they sometimes call from the number as identified in the OP, (03-3714539),but often they mask that number so that it is 'Private'.  I have now set my phone to block that particular number and also to direct any "private number' call to my voice mail.  I have to have my phone able to receive any calls during work hours and that's the best workaround I can find.

 

 

 

It's pointless reporting these calls to anyone as they are not actually doing something illegal.

Oblivian: It's on one of those who called sites. Stating they ask for shipping costs and want the CC to charge to to get it.

Also using a south island spark allotment? Rather than Hamilton.

Certainly one for the telco report.

 

 

 

They're not using the telecom system in any kind of illegal way though.  Report it all you like but it's pointless.

JetA1:

Gurezaemon:


If the calls are coming from an identifiable number, can't you just block that number?



 


In my case they sometimes call from the number as identified in the OP, (03-3714539),but often they mask that number so that it is 'Private'.  I have now set my phone to block that particular number and also to direct any "private number' call to my voice mail.  I have to have my phone able to receive any calls during work hours and that's the best workaround I can find.


 


It's pointless reporting these calls to anyone as they are not actually doing something illegal.



Four phone calls in the past week. Two today within 30 mins!

One number private and the others were from 03 number.

Could barely understand the English on one call.

While I can ignore the 03 call it's a work phone and I need to answer all private calls.

I'm going to invoice them for each call. Won't do anything but keeps me amused I guess.

