outdoorsnz

Switching Power Company Address Oddity
#312750 14-May-2024 11:34
Currently in the process of switching to frank energy (over a week now, quite slow). So after creating an online account, I noticed the street number displayed top right of dashboard was incorrect, but have confirmed they have the correct address by confirming ICP number.

 

Support person said it could be that customer requested address change at some point to council in the past, but that doesn't make sense to me as it is quite a big difference. i.e. random example 60 when it is say 20. She said that once connection confirms, they will correct address displayed.

 

Anyone else had this issue? I've searched my address on energy authority website, and all looks correct. Not a biggie, but just wanted to understand this.

  #3230235 14-May-2024 12:15
When talking to someone from Mercury when I was switching my power there is a 10 day cut over time so that houses don't go without power for the time. I think this was agreed on in some type of electrical commission. 

 

 

 

Edit: Does your ICP number match? Check the one on your premises with the one on the website, if those match then I wouldn't worry about it.



  #3230252 14-May-2024 13:09
Have received final bill from old provider, so technically I'm switched over I guess. ICP number is correct as mentioned in OP. 

 

I just wanted to know from other GZoners if their property had come up with another street number. Initial signup email had correct street number, but after that all emails have the wrong street number. It may just be a typo in description field...

