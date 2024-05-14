outdoorsnz

Currently in the process of switching to frank energy (over a week now, quite slow). So after creating an online account, I noticed the street number displayed top right of dashboard was incorrect, but have confirmed they have the correct address by confirming ICP number.

Support person said it could be that customer requested address change at some point to council in the past, but that doesn't make sense to me as it is quite a big difference. i.e. random example 60 when it is say 20. She said that once connection confirms, they will correct address displayed.

Anyone else had this issue? I've searched my address on energy authority website, and all looks correct. Not a biggie, but just wanted to understand this.