Has anyone here in Nelson/Tasman had any dealings with this guy?

In case you missed it, he's a former UK TV presenter who moved here a few years ago and started buying up property in the South Island. I do know who he is, but that may be more due to a dint of my age - I remember TVNZ screening his "Noel's House Party" show in the late 80s, but otherwise he's mostly unknown here. In recent years, it looks like he's turned into something of a cooker.

Aside from Stuff's series on him late last year he seems to have irked a few employees a few days ago by just sacking them with one day's notice. That can't be legal, surely - even for a contractor?

British television celebrity Noel Edmonds rejects claims he sacked 17 staff at his Kiwi winery with just a day’s notice - and says their accusations are “f’ing lies’ and an attempt to “blackmail” him.

They sign their message off [on their website] “with love and positivity”.

Yeah, kinda feels like his actions and his words aren't really aligned.