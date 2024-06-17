Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FineWine

2980 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

#315147 17-Jun-2024 16:49
Cyber security: Netsafe’s new AI tool lets you scam the scammers, By Chris Keall 17 Jun, 2024 05:00 AM

 

Interesting article. I wonder how long the scammers will take to come up with a work around using their own AI ??




Whilst the difficult we can do immediately, the impossible takes a bit longer. However, miracles you will have to wait for.

clinty
1180 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3250119 17-Jun-2024 18:30
Link to non paywalled page at Netsafe :)

https://netsafe.org.nz/rescam-is-back/


In continued efforts to disrupt the scammer network, Netsafe has brought back ReScam.org, our cutting-edge AI tool designed to waste scammers time so they can’t target their next victims.

This innovative technology leverages the latest artificial intelligence measures to disrupt potential scams. It also educates users on the tactics used by cybercriminals in email scams.

By forwarding your suspicious emails to me@rescam.org, the system identifies scams and begins a never-ending conversation, wasting scammers’ time


Clint



Behodar
10442 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3250123 17-Jun-2024 18:43
Wouldn't the scammers just need to maintain a list of all the email addresses they sent their original message to? The replies from ReScam would, by necessity, have a different From (or Reply-To) header.

