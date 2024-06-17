Cyber security: Netsafe’s new AI tool lets you scam the scammers, By Chris Keall 17 Jun, 2024 05:00 AM
Interesting article. I wonder how long the scammers will take to come up with a work around using their own AI ??
Cyber security: Netsafe’s new AI tool lets you scam the scammers, By Chris Keall 17 Jun, 2024 05:00 AM
Interesting article. I wonder how long the scammers will take to come up with a work around using their own AI ??
Whilst the difficult we can do immediately, the impossible takes a bit longer. However, miracles you will have to wait for.
In continued efforts to disrupt the scammer network, Netsafe has brought back ReScam.org, our cutting-edge AI tool designed to waste scammers time so they can’t target their next victims.
This innovative technology leverages the latest artificial intelligence measures to disrupt potential scams. It also educates users on the tactics used by cybercriminals in email scams.
By forwarding your suspicious emails to me@rescam.org, the system identifies scams and begins a never-ending conversation, wasting scammers’ time
Wouldn't the scammers just need to maintain a list of all the email addresses they sent their original message to? The replies from ReScam would, by necessity, have a different From (or Reply-To) header.