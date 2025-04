Lias: ... Hypothetically, assuming that you had sufficient funds and the law allowed it, would you live in an armed and or armoured residence? Whether it be pits of sharpened stakes, cages of monkeys, land mines, sentry turrets, or "home alone" style booby traps, would you? Why? Why not? If you would, what would you do/build?

It ultimately comes down to the risks faced, and the costs / inconvenience / negatives of countermeasures.Fairly happy living in a house in a fairly tightknit neighborhood, without bars on the windows, or any real security beyond door locks that could easily be defeated by brute force. (did have a courier package go missing at one point, but this was a courier picking up outbound packages that accidently included a package which had been delivered less than a hour prior. Courier company who picked it up was of no help by the phone given I didn't have any proof, but it did turn up again two weeks later with their sticker on it, which I am great full for).

I might get some security camera's at some point to make our house a little less attractive, but a decent chunk of this is me liking the tech.

Being out in public is more of a concern. Would quite like a vehicle an enclosed, glass less trunk (sedan, but i want more cargo space than a sedan), or a ute with a hard lid / metal windowless canopy (so my stuff is more than a smash in grab away). Have had cars broken into and stuff stolen twice in my life (once time objectively I was very careless).

I have spend a bit of time in the Philippines. Spouses childhood home has a ~5m high fence (with spikes of / broken glass / barbed wire on top), bars on every window etc. At one point I visited due to (my farther in law who at the time was in the judiciary, with a high profile case on), they had a security guard sitting in their carport on a deck chair with a shotgun all night. He then would travel to work (armed), with an armed driver (ex cash transport security guard), and a an armed police office (either in the car with them, or following on a motorbike).



Not a very nice way to live sadly, but part of life for those in higher risk occupations in that country. And the situation their pales compared to parts of South America / and bits of Africa, where those who can afford it choose to ride in armored cars.

All this stuff has a very real financial & quality of life cost that I am glad much of New Zealand can opt out of.