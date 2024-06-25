Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
sir1963

3176 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#315248 25-Jun-2024 19:42
Send private message

 

 

 

So tonight I sat with our Corgi "Bella" as she was put down. 

 

She was 14, slept most of her days, had no idea where she was for the majority of them, was likely going blind and deaf.

 

She was incontinent.

 

So we made the sad decision to have her put to sleep, so I sat with her for her last moments of life...and I cried.

 

14 years of play

 

14 years of joy

 

14 years of life

 

Our pets have made our house and our lives better.

 

We still have one dog, 5 years old and still enthusiastic about life, sleeps on the bed, takes up more than his share, snores, kicks, and more than willing to lick your eye balls if you sleep in and not feed him on time.

 

What pets do you have and how much joy do they bring you...

 

 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page
 1 | 2
stocksp
701 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3253173 25-Jun-2024 21:15
Send private message

So sorry to hear.  Pets are awesome, they are your friends, but they do pass.  I've lost many cats (and one rabbit) over the years but would not miss their companionship.

 

 

 

This is Moon (14) and Miso (now 3)

 

 

 
 
 
 

Stu1
1667 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3253223 25-Jun-2024 21:46
Send private message

So sorry for your loss , one of the hardest decisions to ever make .
Still miss my buddy 6 years now


Handle9
11086 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3253282 25-Jun-2024 23:32
Send private message

That sucks. We left Molly the meatface with our mother in law when we moved to the UAE. She was 10 and we decided it wasn't fair on her to move her to the desert. She died a couple of years after we left so we are happy we made the decision to leave her in New Zealand.

 

She finished her days running around on a dairy farm and eating a variety of carion. I still miss her.

 

Despite being 28kg of crazy she never bit my kids. Miss 12 however did bite the dog....

 



psychrn
1602 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3253289 25-Jun-2024 23:54
Send private message

We have 2 Ocicats. Sega aged 18 and Safari 16 who are both still active. Sega is on Blood pressure medication. We used to show them when they were much younger. 

 

Then we Have Snoopy a 11 yr old Little Maltese who just loves going for his walks. He recently had a major medical issue with Acute hemorrhagic Diarrhea syndrome and came that close to not making it. 6 days at the vet hospital and $6500 bill. But he has made a full recovery. Ill edit this post with some photos shortly.

 




GZMCC. Lenovo Yoga C640. 8 gb Ram and 256Gb SSD, Cam Am Spyder 2016 F3 LTD.  GoPro 5 Black, Samsung S22 Ultra, Huawei Watch D. Samsung S6 Lite Tablet, Amateur Radio Callsign ZL1CJH

CYaBro
4490 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3253290 26-Jun-2024 00:08
Send private message

Sorry for your loss, we’ve had to put down too many pets ourselves so know how hard it is.
Currently we have an almost 10 year old dog and three year old dog, both are rescue dogs and a mixture of breeds.
The three year old dog identifies as a cat!




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

Eva888
2286 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3253324 26-Jun-2024 08:20
Send private message

@sir1963. That must have been so difficult and heart breaking for you. She had such a gentle expression. At least you still have the other pet as some consolation.

 

After losing our cat, much as I miss having one have decided not to get another because it’s just too painful to deal with when they get sick or die.

 

 

JayADee
2115 posts

Uber Geek


  #3253914 27-Jun-2024 18:25
Send private message

We are on dog number five and every one of the first four left a painful hole. 

 

I love my dog. He's 5. We're getting older and have various health problems so I'm not sure what we're going to do after this guy. All of our dogs have been big and I'd like another lab some day.

 

We still miss and talk about our other dogs. All we can do is console ourselves knowing we gave them the best life we could.

 



allan
2023 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3253933 27-Jun-2024 20:18
Send private message

Meet Vinnie, our disabled granddaughter's service dog. Trained to calm her down when she is stressed (bring her a toy, place his paws on her, nuzzle into her etc), walk alongside her wheelchair without being distracted and hopefully get to the point where he may be able to alert when she is about to have a seizure.

 

He is both lovely and amazing. 

 

alasta
6640 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3253940 27-Jun-2024 20:36
Send private message

I spent a lot of time looking after my friend's dog Ruby, and became really close to her when I stayed there during the 2020 lockdown. She died almost two years ago but I still really miss her.

 

When she died I put a canvas print of her on the wall and made a photobook. I found that it helped with the grieving process. 

 

networkn
Networkn
32064 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3253996 27-Jun-2024 23:47
Send private message

Grief is the price we pay for love.

 

Something said to me when I my German Shepherd Thunder was put down after 13 years. I wasn't able to be with him, I had left him in the care of a very special lady who is the second best choice other than me to have been with him at the end. 

 

He was a much better pet than I was an owner. 

 

 

Mehrts
1044 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3254044 28-Jun-2024 10:20
Send private message

Pets are the best. They all have their individual personalities and quirks and love you without judgement of anything, unless you're being a big meanie and not offering treats 24/7 (according to my cat anyway)..

idle
175 posts

Master Geek


  #3254125 28-Jun-2024 15:50

WOW! To love a pet is a bonus in life, and it is like having a second or third family. The only problem is that they don't live as long as us, and we then have to go through a farewell process. And that, I am afraid, leads to an emotional outpouring of grief, which can last an awful long time!!

Rickles
2895 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3254130 28-Jun-2024 16:12
Send private message

Yep, that's the way it is with our 4-legged friends .... had to go through it a few times.

 

In fact, if we sell this place and new owners start digging up around the garden they will probably think the place was previously owned by satanists.

jen1001
251 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3255948 3-Jul-2024 11:59
Send private message

As someone who was brought up with a dog, it's always saddened me I wasn't able to get one after I moved to NZ (renting and my now ex partner wasn't an animal person).

 

My personal life has taken a bit of a downturn recently and currently staying with family who have 2 cats. Those 2 have always been the highlight of my day every time I came to visit but even more now that I'm going through a tough time....never a dull moment with them 😅 I'm hoping the government changes regarding pet bonds will go through and my landlord will eventually be ok with me getting a kitten 😆

 

Our furry family members definitely bring us a lot of joy.

sir1963

3176 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3255963 3-Jul-2024 12:43
Send private message

jen1001:

 

As someone who was brought up with a dog, it's always saddened me I wasn't able to get one after I moved to NZ (renting and my now ex partner wasn't an animal person).

 

My personal life has taken a bit of a downturn recently and currently staying with family who have 2 cats. Those 2 have always been the highlight of my day every time I came to visit but even more now that I'm going through a tough time....never a dull moment with them 😅 I'm hoping the government changes regarding pet bonds will go through and my landlord will eventually be ok with me getting a kitten 😆

 

Our furry family members definitely bring us a lot of joy.

 

 

I have allowed tenants to have cats, I will NOT allow dogs.

 

I have had dogs for most of my life and know how much damage they can cause. And as a landlord you can not hold the pet owner accountable, so its much easier and safer to ban dogs.

 

Think of it this way, if someone with no car insurance crashed into you, you could not sue them for damages and your insurance won't pay out because they could not reclaim the money. Its that fair ?

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page





