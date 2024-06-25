So tonight I sat with our Corgi "Bella" as she was put down.

She was 14, slept most of her days, had no idea where she was for the majority of them, was likely going blind and deaf.

She was incontinent.

So we made the sad decision to have her put to sleep, so I sat with her for her last moments of life...and I cried.

14 years of play

14 years of joy

14 years of life

Our pets have made our house and our lives better.

We still have one dog, 5 years old and still enthusiastic about life, sleeps on the bed, takes up more than his share, snores, kicks, and more than willing to lick your eye balls if you sleep in and not feed him on time.

What pets do you have and how much joy do they bring you...