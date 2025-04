NglButiLoveTechnolog: For VRAM and VRM. I've been told thermal paste shouldnt be used on VRAM and VRM.

i can't see why it would be a problem unless you put to much on a get it all over pins etc. it should always be a very very thin amount. there should not be enough on it to squish out.

the only time pad would be better is if your spanning a heatsink over a lot of chips and their heights are all different. which means you need thicker thermal paste. thats where pads would be better, fill up some of the low points.