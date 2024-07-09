Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicConsumer guarantees act on appliance gifted
Stu1

1691 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#315376 9-Jul-2024 18:56
Send private message

I brought a washing machine for my mother as a POA in   July 2019. She passed away and as part of the estate I ended up with the machine. Today the machine had smoke bellowing out it and filled the laundry with smoke. I had to quickly unhook it and move it outside. The machine was purchased in July 2019 it was an Electrolux so reasonable quality . I think that a machine should last longer than 4 years and shouldn’t catch on fire, can a POA or a court appointed guardian make a claim under the CGA if the beneficiary has passed away?

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Linux
11160 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3257855 9-Jul-2024 19:00
Send private message

 I would say yes if you have a copy of the receipt

 
 
 
 

Free professional, reference and technical white papers (affiliate link).
Stu1

1691 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3257859 9-Jul-2024 19:09
Send private message

Linux:

 

 I would say yes if you have a copy of the receipt

 

 

I have the receipt and the POA docs, I brought a new one today as I really needed one. The machine is in the garage  will get it checked by a technician, it’s pretty toasted 

mrdrifter
565 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3257884 9-Jul-2024 20:38
Send private message

Stu1:

Linux:


 I would say yes if you have a copy of the receipt



I have the receipt and the POA docs, I brought a new one today as I really needed one. The machine is in the garage  will get it checked by a technician, it’s pretty toasted 



I wouldn't even start with the POA docs, simply start the conversation with the retailer with the receipt.
I dealt with a CGA claim for a laptop on behalf of my mum and never got asked for anything apart from the receipt.



Stu1

1691 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3257886 9-Jul-2024 20:55
Send private message

@mrdrifter The receipt has her name on it as they just added it to the name of the  account as she had brought before from there so wasn’t sure if I can claim if the receipt is not in my name. 

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8659 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3258006 10-Jul-2024 09:03
Send private message

Stu1:

 

I brought a washing machine for my mother as a POA in July 2019. She passed away and as part of the estate I ended up with the machine. Today the machine had smoke bellowing out it and filled the laundry with smoke. I had to quickly unhook it and move it outside. The machine was purchased in July 2019 it was an Electrolux so reasonable quality . I think that a machine should last longer than 4 years and shouldn’t catch on fire, can a POA or a court appointed guardian make a claim under the CGA if the beneficiary has passed away?

 

 

Hasn’t it been five years?




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8659 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3258008 10-Jul-2024 09:08
Send private message

Stu1:

 

@mrdrifter The receipt has her name on it as they just added it to the name of the  account as she had brought before from there so wasn’t sure if I can claim if the receipt is not in my name. 

 

 

Even though the receipt is in her name, you paid for it and can prove that via your credit card or bank account statement.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Rickles
2895 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3258018 10-Jul-2024 09:26
Send private message

IMHB, Warranties and CGA are in respect of the appliance, not the purchaser.

 

As well as approaching the retailer with appropriate documentation, check with your insurer.



geek3001
51 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3258094 10-Jul-2024 12:37
Send private message

Stu1:

 

I brought a washing machine for my mother as a POA in   July 2019. She passed away and as part of the estate I ended up with the machine. Today the machine had smoke bellowing out it and filled the laundry with smoke. I had to quickly unhook it and move it outside. The machine was purchased in July 2019 it was an Electrolux so reasonable quality . I think that a machine should last longer than 4 years and shouldn’t catch on fire, can a POA or a court appointed guardian make a claim under the CGA if the beneficiary has passed away?

 

 

If by POA you mean a Power of Attorney or Enduring Power of Attorney, and you were intending to try to use that document now or infer that you are still a Power of Attorney, be aware that the document and your (previous) role as POA, no longer has any legal meaning as a result of your mother's passing.

 

Powers of Attorney and Guardianship cease at the time of death of the Donor (your mother). Attempting to try to assert any of those after the death of the Donor could land you in hot water legally.

 

If you now possess the washing machine as part of the distribution to you of your mother's estate, then you are now the machine's effective legal owner and the merchant you dealt with previously should deal with you for any post-sale and warranty / service issues.

 

*IANAL however I have had significant experience with both EPOA and Estate matters for my parents over the last ten years.

Stu1

1691 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3258103 10-Jul-2024 13:05
Send private message

eracode:

Stu1:


I brought a washing machine for my mother as a POA in July 2019. She passed away and as part of the estate I ended up with the machine. Today the machine had smoke bellowing out it and filled the laundry with smoke. I had to quickly unhook it and move it outside. The machine was purchased in July 2019 it was an Electrolux so reasonable quality . I think that a machine should last longer than 4 years and shouldn’t catch on fire, can a POA or a court appointed guardian make a claim under the CGA if the beneficiary has passed away?



Hasn’t it been five years?



Sorry rechecked date was 27/09/19 so 4 years ,9 months and 13 days

Stu1

1691 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3258104 10-Jul-2024 13:07
Send private message

geek3001:

Stu1:


I brought a washing machine for my mother as a POA in   July 2019. She passed away and as part of the estate I ended up with the machine. Today the machine had smoke bellowing out it and filled the laundry with smoke. I had to quickly unhook it and move it outside. The machine was purchased in July 2019 it was an Electrolux so reasonable quality . I think that a machine should last longer than 4 years and shouldn’t catch on fire, can a POA or a court appointed guardian make a claim under the CGA if the beneficiary has passed away?



If by POA you mean a Power of Attorney or Enduring Power of Attorney, and you were intending to try to use that document now or infer that you are still a Power of Attorney, be aware that the document and your (previous) role as POA, no longer has any legal meaning as a result of your mother's passing.


Powers of Attorney and Guardianship cease at the time of death of the Donor (your mother). Attempting to try to assert any of those after the death of the Donor could land you in hot water legally.


If you now possess the washing machine as part of the distribution to you of your mother's estate, then you are now the machine's effective legal owner and the merchant you dealt with previously should deal with you for any post-sale and warranty / service issues.


*IANAL however I have had significant experience with both EPOA and Estate matters for my parents over the last ten years.



Thank you that’s really good info , I guess it comes down to what is a reasonable time for a washing machine to last 5 years is probably the max these days

alasta
6656 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3258124 10-Jul-2024 14:04
Send private message

I would be very annoyed if my washing machine died at 5 years of age. My LG fridge and microwave are 12 years old and still running fine. 

trig42
5785 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3258180 10-Jul-2024 14:47
Send private message

5 years is an incredibly short time for a washing machine IMO. Especially an Electrolux - they are a 'higher end' brand.

 

Consumer NZ says up to 10 years is a reasonable life for a washing machine.

Stu1

1691 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3258220 10-Jul-2024 17:26
Send private message

trig42:

5 years is an incredibly short time for a washing machine IMO. Especially an Electrolux - they are a 'higher end' brand.




Consumer NZ says up to 10 years is a reasonable life for a washing machine.



Talked to the retailer today plan is book an assessment which I’ve done for next Monday and then go from there. The retailer did agree that 5 years is not responsible, they don’t stock that brand anymore for whitewhare so will be interesting what comes out of it

Stu1

1691 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3258244 10-Jul-2024 19:54
Send private message

alasta:

I would be very annoyed if my washing machine died at 5 years of age. My LG fridge and microwave are 12 years old and still running fine. 



It was a bit of a shock as well the whole laundry was full of smoke, the smoke was coming through the washing machine door so assume it was the motor at the back of the machine . Had to unhook it super quick and dragged it outside . The clothes stunk with smoke but not burnt which was lucky. Never heard of a machine doing this . It’s being playing up for a month stopping with 4 mins to go or 6 mins to go. This week it was 17 mins and it would just stop. It would restart but odd behaviour. Hopefully find out what caused it next week .

Stu1

1691 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3277238 30-Aug-2024 17:51
Send private message

Bit of any update , I have had the machine assessed , the smoke damage is from the bearings and the rubber rubbing against the bearings. I lodged a claim to the retailer and have not had much luck. Electrolux came back with the wonderfull generous response. They have no idea or care anything about the CGA. I declined it but they have again declined my request for a review. The next steps I guess will be the disputes tribunal. 

 

Total cost: $559.66 (EHP pricing incl GST).

 

The consumer is one month away from 3 years out of warranty.

 

If this is the consumers first repair, I am more than happy to cover the parts needed for the repair.

 

This means Electrolux will cover $141.96 and the consumer is to pay the rest of the repair.

 

 

 

 

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright