Stu1: I brought a washing machine for my mother as a POA in July 2019. She passed away and as part of the estate I ended up with the machine. Today the machine had smoke bellowing out it and filled the laundry with smoke. I had to quickly unhook it and move it outside. The machine was purchased in July 2019 it was an Electrolux so reasonable quality . I think that a machine should last longer than 4 years and shouldn’t catch on fire, can a POA or a court appointed guardian make a claim under the CGA if the beneficiary has passed away?

If by POA you mean a Power of Attorney or Enduring Power of Attorney, and you were intending to try to use that document now or infer that you are still a Power of Attorney, be aware that the document and your (previous) role as POA, no longer has any legal meaning as a result of your mother's passing.

Powers of Attorney and Guardianship cease at the time of death of the Donor (your mother). Attempting to try to assert any of those after the death of the Donor could land you in hot water legally.

If you now possess the washing machine as part of the distribution to you of your mother's estate, then you are now the machine's effective legal owner and the merchant you dealt with previously should deal with you for any post-sale and warranty / service issues.

*IANAL however I have had significant experience with both EPOA and Estate matters for my parents over the last ten years.