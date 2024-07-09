I brought a washing machine for my mother as a POA in July 2019. She passed away and as part of the estate I ended up with the machine. Today the machine had smoke bellowing out it and filled the laundry with smoke. I had to quickly unhook it and move it outside. The machine was purchased in July 2019 it was an Electrolux so reasonable quality . I think that a machine should last longer than 4 years and shouldn’t catch on fire, can a POA or a court appointed guardian make a claim under the CGA if the beneficiary has passed away?